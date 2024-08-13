Xi Jinping’s Campaign for Ideological Control Targets Youth in China

In Hong Kong, the government is intensifying efforts to shape the younger generation's allegiance to the Communist Party of China (CCP). Schools are now required to focus heavily on instilling patriotism and national education, with the state removing books that offer alternative viewpoints and criminalizing public commemoration of the Tiananmen Square massacre. Schools are scrutinized for not singing the national anthem with sufficient enthusiasm.

Beijing claims that Hong Kong’s National Security Law aims to unify thoughts and strengthen the nation, but many parents are considering relocating to avoid what they perceive as blatant brainwashing. The push for "patriotic education" is part of a broader effort across China, where the Communist Youth League has over 74 million members and 4.3 million organizations, reflecting the government's desire to control the ideologies of every child.

On October 24, 2023, the National People's Congress (NPC) codified the Patriotic Education Law, which mandates ideological instruction throughout society and within schools. The law requires that patriotic education be integrated into compulsory education and extended into household teaching by parents.

The aim is to reinforce the CCP's legitimacy and counter any opposing ideologies, driven by fears of a collapse similar to the one experienced by the Soviet Union. Red Army schools, established since 2007, particularly cater to the children of communist leaders, glorifying the party's history and achievements.

Chairman Xi Jinping has called for a focus on "red genes," pushing for students to inherit revolutionary values and enhancing nationalist sentiments. Xi's policies include increasing military education, with children as young as six participating in military drills and holding toy weapons.

China's education system has been overhauled to focus on patriotism and national defense. The introduction of the National Defense Education Law mandates military training for high school and tertiary students, and even elementary children are involved in military-style activities.

Xi's emphasis on ideological education is part of a larger strategy to foster nationalism and prepare the population for potential conflicts, particularly regarding Taiwan. This approach extends beyond education, influencing internet regulation and media control to suppress dissent and promote state-approved narratives.

The government controls the internet tightly, censoring content that contradicts official views or promotes foreign influences. National Security Education Day exemplifies China's broader approach to national security, affecting all aspects of daily life and extending to economic and cultural realms.

China’s Ministry of State Security has ramped up its efforts, releasing documentaries on counterespionage and encouraging public vigilance against perceived threats. The all-encompassing focus on national security and ideological conformity aims to consolidate the CCP's control and stifle potential dissent.

The CCP’s tactics echo historical instances of state-sponsored indoctrination, such as Nazi Germany's use of education and propaganda to shape youth. The regime's focus on cultivating loyalty and nationalism in China mirrors these past efforts, raising concerns about the implications for the country's future.