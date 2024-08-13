Trump Expresses Hope for Renewed Rapport with Putin if Re-Elected

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee and former President, expressed his hope to rekindle a positive relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin if he wins the upcoming election, according to local media TASS. Speaking during a recent discussion on the social media platform X with its owner, Elon Musk, Trump highlighted his past rapport with Putin, stating, “I got along with Putin very well, and he respected me.” He expressed a desire to restore that connection if re-elected.

During the conversation, Trump claimed that conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip would not have arisen under his administration. The discussion, which was delayed by about 40 minutes due to what Musk described as a “massive” cyberattack on the platform, eventually attracted over 1.3 million listeners at its peak.

In the extended dialogue, Trump also addressed various topics, including the recent assassination attempt against him, his stance on immigration and the economy, and the future of energy production. He criticized Vice President Kamala Harris, describing her as a “San Francisco liberal” who he believes would revert to more progressive policies if elected in November.

In response, Kamala Harris’ campaign labeled Trump and Musk as “self-obsessed rich guys,” criticizing them for their focus on self-interest and their difficulties with the livestream. Harris’ campaign spokesman, Joseph Costello, accused Trump of catering to the wealthy while neglecting the middle class and failing to manage technological issues effectively.

Trump further criticized the Biden administration for allegedly squandering its time in office and failing to deliver on promises. The discussion, intended by Musk to appeal to “open-minded independent voters,” concluded with Musk reaffirming his support for Trump and urging moderate voters to back his campaign.

Trump’s engagement on X marks a return to the platform, where he was a frequent poster before his account was suspended following the January 6 Capitol riots. The suspension was due to concerns that his posts could incite further violence.