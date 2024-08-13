Bulgarian Cities Pleven and Lovech Introduce Nighttime Water Regime Amid Supply Shortages

Starting today, Pleven and Lovech will implement a new water regime due to a reduced flow rate from the "Cherni Osam" water supply group, which serves both cities. bTV reports that this measure is essential to manage the limited water supply effectively.

In Pleven and surrounding areas, water will be available only at night, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. This schedule aims to allow water accumulation during the off hours to ensure a steady supply for all users. However, if the water supply situation worsens, there may be a further restriction from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In Lovech, water will be turned off from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. This restriction applies to the entire city, except for the "Goznica" and "Prodimchets" districts, which are served by a different water source. The water regime will also affect parts of the villages of Radyuvene and Brestovo. Lovech's mayor has ordered a ban on using drinking water for watering plants, washing streets, cars, terraces, and filling pools.

Additionally, as of August 12, Teteven has also implemented a night-time water regime.