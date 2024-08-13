Bulgarian Cities Pleven and Lovech Introduce Nighttime Water Regime Amid Supply Shortages

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 10:07
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Cities Pleven and Lovech Introduce Nighttime Water Regime Amid Supply Shortages

Starting today, Pleven and Lovech will implement a new water regime due to a reduced flow rate from the "Cherni Osam" water supply group, which serves both cities. bTV reports that this measure is essential to manage the limited water supply effectively.

In Pleven and surrounding areas, water will be available only at night, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. This schedule aims to allow water accumulation during the off hours to ensure a steady supply for all users. However, if the water supply situation worsens, there may be a further restriction from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In Lovech, water will be turned off from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. This restriction applies to the entire city, except for the "Goznica" and "Prodimchets" districts, which are served by a different water source. The water regime will also affect parts of the villages of Radyuvene and Brestovo. Lovech's mayor has ordered a ban on using drinking water for watering plants, washing streets, cars, terraces, and filling pools.

Additionally, as of August 12, Teteven has also implemented a night-time water regime.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: water, regime, Pleven, Lovech

Related Articles:

Drought Forces Water Restrictions in Burgas Region Villages

|

Local Water Sources Depleting: 10-15 Villages in Varna Region on Water Rationing

|

Shock Closure: Leoni Exits Bulgaria, Leaving Thousands in the Pleven Region Jobless

|

No Hot Water in 10 Sofia Districts Due to Annual Maintenance from August 5th

|

Crisis on the Islands: Greece Battles Water Shortages Amid Tourist Boom

|

Six Children Hospitalized in Bulgarian City After Consuming Cannabis Biscuits

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023

In 2023, more than 47,000 people across Europe lost their lives due to extreme heat, making it the hottest year on record globally

Society » Environment | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 09:28

Dangerous Heat Grips Bulgaria: Orange Code Issued for 17 Regions

Today, an orange code has been issued for dangerously high temperatures across 17 regions in Bulgaria

Society » Environment | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 08:26

Nationwide Heat Alert: "Yellow" Code Issued as Temperatures Soar

Today, Bulgaria will experience widespread sunshine, accompanied by weak winds, which will strengthen to moderate levels in the eastern regions, blowing from the south-southeast

Society » Environment | August 12, 2024, Monday // 08:28

Sunny Weekend Ahead, With Temperatures Rising Next Week

The weather for the weekend is set to be predominantly sunny

Society » Environment | August 9, 2024, Friday // 20:26

Warm and Mostly Sunny Weather Across Bulgaria, Localized Rain Expected

Today, sunny weather will dominate across Bulgaria, with occasional increases in cloud cover over the northwestern regions

Society » Environment | August 9, 2024, Friday // 08:25

2024 Poised to Shatter Heat Records: Hottest Year Yet?

The European Climate Change Observatory, Copernicus, has reported that last month was the second hottest July ever recorded

Society » Environment | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 13:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria