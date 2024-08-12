Fires Reach Athens Outskirts: Woman Dies and Massive EU Aid Efforts Underway

A woman has tragically died in the recent fires that have reached the outskirts of Athens, Greece. Her body was discovered in a shop located in the Vrilissia district of the city.

The fires have prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents as warnings were issued about the spreading blaze. The battle against the fires has continued throughout the night, according to reports from BNT.

Greek authorities have reported that the fires have already scorched approximately 405 square kilometers. In response to the escalating crisis, the European Union has activated its civil protection mechanism to provide aid to Greece.

France is contributing by sending a "Super Puma" helicopter, along with 200 firefighters and 28 fire trucks. Italy will dispatch two Canadair planes, expected to arrive this morning. Additionally, the Czech Republic is sending 75 firefighters and 25 fire engines, while Spain is also preparing to offer assistance. Romania will send 44 firefighters and 4 tanker trucks, Serbia is providing one helicopter and 35 firefighters with 10 fire trucks, and Turkey is contributing two firefighting planes.

Overall, more than 700 firefighters, along with 27 forest teams equipped with 199 vehicles and volunteers, are actively engaged in combating the fire. This morning, their efforts have been bolstered by 3 planes and 9 helicopters.