Trump and Musk Discussed Immigration, National Security, and the Upcoming Election

On Monday night, former US President and Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump engaged in a wide-ranging conversation on Spaces with Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and X. During the chat, Trump sharply criticized his Democratic opponent, US Vice President Kamala Harris, as they prepare for the upcoming presidential election in November.

Trump accused Harris of being "further left" than expected, warning that her policies would lead to a significant increase in illegal immigration into the US. He expressed disappointment in the Biden administration, suggesting it was far from moderate and that a Harris-led administration would push the country even further to the left. "We don't have a president right now -- and Kamala is even worse. She's a San Francisco liberal who destroyed that city, destroyed California, and will destroy our country if she is elected," Trump said.

Immigration was a major focus of Trump's critique. He accused Harris and the Biden administration of allowing millions of undocumented immigrants into the country, claiming that if Harris were elected, the situation would worsen dramatically. Trump painted a bleak picture, suggesting that countries are emptying their prisons and sending criminals to the US, bringing crime and violence into American communities.

Trump also criticized the Biden administration for its perceived inaction over the past four years, claiming that they had done little to address the nation's problems. He argued that the American Dream was slipping away due to the incompetence of current leaders, with inflation and economic hardship making it difficult for Americans to save money. "People want the American Dream back more than anything else. You don't have that today because the people running our country just suck -- they're incompetent people," Trump said.

In the conversation, Trump also touched on national security, promising to build an advanced defense system similar to Israel's Iron Dome to protect the US from potential threats, especially nuclear ones. Musk, who publicly endorsed Trump’s presidential bid, supported this vision, emphasizing the need for safe cities, secure borders, and sensible spending as key reasons for his endorsement.

Trump also shared a personal reflection, noting that while he is often seen as a staunch Republican, he has historically been more of a moderate Democrat. He recalled standing in line for hours to shake then-candidate Barack Obama's hand, illustrating his broader political perspective. However, Trump emphasized that he now believes the country is at a critical juncture, requiring strong leadership.

The conversation with Musk was initially delayed due to a massive DDoS attack on X’s servers, which Musk attributed to opposition against Trump. The attack caused widespread technical issues, with users experiencing difficulties accessing the livestream. Despite these challenges, the discussion continued with a smaller live audience, and Musk later suggested that the cyberattack highlighted the intense opposition to Trump's message.

Musk's endorsement of Trump comes after the former president was injured in an attempted assassination at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The incident, which Trump described as a "hard hit," was discussed during the conversation, with Trump recounting the surreal moment he realized he had been shot. The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was apprehended by the FBI. Musk praised Trump's resilience, citing it as a key reason for his support in the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, Trump's planned discussion with Musk followed the recent selection of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as the running mate for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. This sets the stage for a heated presidential race, with both candidates targeting each other's records on key issues like immigration and social policies.