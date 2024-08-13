Dangerous Heat Grips Bulgaria: Orange Code Issued for 17 Regions
Today, an orange code has been issued for dangerously high temperatures across 17 regions in Bulgaria. The heat will be most intense in the extreme Southwest, the Upper Thracian Plain, and parts of the Danube Plain. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach, and in some places surpass, 40 degrees. This heatwave is forecasted to persist until August 19.
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has issued warnings for high temperatures, with yellow and orange codes covering nearly the entire country, except for the Black Sea coast. Maximum temperatures are predicted to range between 35° and 40°, with Sofia expecting around 35°. In mountainous regions, the weather will be sunny, with some cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon. A light to moderate wind will blow from the northeast, with temperatures at an altitude of 1200 meters around 33°, and at 2000 meters, around 25°.
Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain sunny with a moderate southeast wind. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 30° and 34°, while the sea water temperature will be between 27° and 28°. The sea is expected to be moderately agitated, with waves reaching about 2 points.
The fire department has also issued a reminder about the heightened risk of wildfires in forests and fields. During the summer season, lighting fires in forests, private yards, or properties is strictly prohibited, especially in the presence of strong winds, regardless of the reason.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgarian Cities Pleven and Lovech Introduce Nighttime Water Regime Amid Supply Shortages
Starting today, Pleven and Lovech will implement a new water regime due to a reduced flow rate
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023
In 2023, more than 47,000 people across Europe lost their lives due to extreme heat, making it the hottest year on record globally
Nationwide Heat Alert: "Yellow" Code Issued as Temperatures Soar
Today, Bulgaria will experience widespread sunshine, accompanied by weak winds, which will strengthen to moderate levels in the eastern regions, blowing from the south-southeast
Sunny Weekend Ahead, With Temperatures Rising Next Week
The weather for the weekend is set to be predominantly sunny
Warm and Mostly Sunny Weather Across Bulgaria, Localized Rain Expected
Today, sunny weather will dominate across Bulgaria, with occasional increases in cloud cover over the northwestern regions
2024 Poised to Shatter Heat Records: Hottest Year Yet?
The European Climate Change Observatory, Copernicus, has reported that last month was the second hottest July ever recorded