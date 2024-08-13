Dangerous Heat Grips Bulgaria: Orange Code Issued for 17 Regions

Today, an orange code has been issued for dangerously high temperatures across 17 regions in Bulgaria. The heat will be most intense in the extreme Southwest, the Upper Thracian Plain, and parts of the Danube Plain. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach, and in some places surpass, 40 degrees. This heatwave is forecasted to persist until August 19.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has issued warnings for high temperatures, with yellow and orange codes covering nearly the entire country, except for the Black Sea coast. Maximum temperatures are predicted to range between 35° and 40°, with Sofia expecting around 35°. In mountainous regions, the weather will be sunny, with some cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon. A light to moderate wind will blow from the northeast, with temperatures at an altitude of 1200 meters around 33°, and at 2000 meters, around 25°.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain sunny with a moderate southeast wind. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 30° and 34°, while the sea water temperature will be between 27° and 28°. The sea is expected to be moderately agitated, with waves reaching about 2 points.

The fire department has also issued a reminder about the heightened risk of wildfires in forests and fields. During the summer season, lighting fires in forests, private yards, or properties is strictly prohibited, especially in the presence of strong winds, regardless of the reason.