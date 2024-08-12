Electronic Ticketing Devices Now in Use on Sofia-Burgas and Sofia-Varna Trains

Burgas Port Drug Bust: Largest Heroin Seizure in Regional History
Bulgarian Customs officials discovered nearly half a ton of heroin at the Port of Burgas
Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has rolled out new digital devices for ticket sales on its busiest routes, including Sofia to Burgas and Sofia to Varna. These portable digital assistants (PDAs) are designed to prevent ticket duplication by connecting directly to the central ticketing system, which integrates with all stations nationwide.
The new electronic ticketing system simplifies the process for transport staff, allowing them to print tickets instantly with just a few button presses. This system also enhances accountability by providing real-time sales data directly into the central system. Additionally, the devices improve the verification of online-purchased tickets, as they can be checked directly on the train.
The implementation of these digital devices is part of Bulgarian State Railways' broader initiative to upgrade and enhance its ticketing operations.
