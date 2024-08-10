11,000 Evacuated from Belgorod Region Amid Escalating Ukrainian Military Activity
On Monday morning, parts of Russia's Belgorod region were evacuated following statements from the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov. He reported increased Ukrainian activity near the Krasnoyarsk border and announced that approximately 11,000 residents had been relocated to safer areas.
Gladkov, addressing the situation on Telegram, emphasized the need to move people from Krasnoyarsk for their safety and health. He also issued a missile alert for the entire region as a precaution.
The governor visited the village of Rakitnoe in Belgorod, a temporary shelter for those displaced from areas near Ukraine. Russian officials suggest that Ukraine's attacks on Russian territory are intended to demonstrate to its Western allies that Kyiv remains capable of significant military actions, aiming to strengthen its position before potential ceasefire negotiations.
