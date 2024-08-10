11,000 Evacuated from Belgorod Region Amid Escalating Ukrainian Military Activity

World » RUSSIA | August 12, 2024, Monday // 16:45
Bulgaria: 11,000 Evacuated from Belgorod Region Amid Escalating Ukrainian Military Activity

On Monday morning, parts of Russia's Belgorod region were evacuated following statements from the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov. He reported increased Ukrainian activity near the Krasnoyarsk border and announced that approximately 11,000 residents had been relocated to safer areas.

Gladkov, addressing the situation on Telegram, emphasized the need to move people from Krasnoyarsk for their safety and health. He also issued a missile alert for the entire region as a precaution.

The governor visited the village of Rakitnoe in Belgorod, a temporary shelter for those displaced from areas near Ukraine. Russian officials suggest that Ukraine's attacks on Russian territory are intended to demonstrate to its Western allies that Kyiv remains capable of significant military actions, aiming to strengthen its position before potential ceasefire negotiations.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: evacuated, Russian, belgorod, Krasnoyarsk

Related Articles:

IAEA Investigates Zaporizhzhia NPP Fire: Cause Remains Unknown Amidst Russia-Ukraine Blame Game

|

Ukrainian Forces Seize 1,000 Square Kilometers in Deepest Incursion into Russian Territory

|

Ukraine Advances into Russia as Both Sides Trade Blame for Zaporizhzhia NPP Fire

|

Zelensky Confirms Ukrainian Offensive in Russia's Kursk Region

|

Mercury Poisoning Attempt Leads to Disqualification of Russian Chess Player

|

Ukrainian Forces Capture Key Gazprom Site in Kursk Region: Major Strategic Win

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

76,000 Evacuated as Ukrainian Troops Push into Russia's Kursk Region

Over 76,000 people have been evacuated from areas bordering Ukraine in Russia's Kursk region

World » Russia | August 10, 2024, Saturday // 22:42

Mercury Poisoning Attempt Leads to Disqualification of Russian Chess Player

Russian chess player Amina Abakarova has been disqualified for attempting to poison her opponent during the Dagestan championship

World » Russia | August 10, 2024, Saturday // 08:27

US Was Unaware of Ukrainian Troop Movements into Russia

The United States plans to consult with Ukrainian military officials to gain clarity on recent incursions into Russian territory

World » Russia | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 09:38

Russia Demands International Condemnation of Ukrainian Attacks on Kursk Region

Russia has called on the international community "to strongly condemn the Kyiv regime's criminal attacks on Russian territory"

World » Russia | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 17:50

Russia's New Stealth Bomber: A Costly Venture with Doubtful Promises

Russia is developing its most technically advanced combat aircraft to date

World » Russia | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 07:21

US Celebrates Release of Gershkovich and Whelan as Largest Prisoner Exchange Since the Cold War Concludes

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed journalist Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan, who landed in the US after their release in a major prisoner swap with Russia

World » Russia | August 2, 2024, Friday // 09:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria