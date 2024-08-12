Bulgarian Olympic Champions Semen Novikov and Magomed Ramazanov Return Home to Hero’s Welcome

Semen Novikov and Magomed Ramazanov, the Olympic champions from Paris, have returned to Bulgaria. The athletes arrived at Sofia Airport to a warm welcome from relatives, friends, and enthusiastic supporters. Novikov, who won gold in classical wrestling in the up to 87 kg category, expressed his disbelief and gratitude for the support he received from fellow Bulgarians. "I still can't believe I won the gold. I felt the support of every Bulgarian! Thank you!" he told reporters. Novikov also shared his future ambition of capturing a world title and encouraged aspiring wrestlers to persist despite challenges.

Magomed Ramazanov, who clinched the gold in freestyle wrestling in the up to 86 kg category, also returned to Bulgaria amidst celebrations. Ramazanov was greeted at the airport by a crowd of supporters and musicians playing bagpipes. Reflecting on his success, Ramazanov thanked everyone for their support, stating, "Bulgaria is my second homeland." In Paris, he triumphed over Iranian wrestler Hassan Yazdani Charati with a decisive 7:1 victory.

After a 24-year wait, Bulgaria has a new Olympic wrestling champion. Semen Novikov triumphed in the Greco-Roman 87 kg category at the Paris 2024 Olympics, defeating Alireza Azizkhoon Mohmadipiani 7-0 in the final. Novikov took control early, scoring with a throw and maintaining his lead throughout the match. Despite challenges from the Iranian corner, Novikov's dominance secured his victory. He attributed his success to self-belief and the unwavering support of his coach and Grisha Ganchev, expressing hope that his win brings joy to Bulgarians and recognizing his dedication to his parents and support team.

Magomed Ramazanov earned Bulgaria its third gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics by defeating the celebrated Iranian wrestler Hassan Yazdanicharati in the 86 kg freestyle wrestling final. This victory marks Bulgaria’s first gold in men's freestyle since Valentin Yordanov's win in 1996 and adds to the country's rich wrestling history, which includes 73 Olympic medals. Ramazanov's path to gold included decisive victories over top competitors like Alex Moore, Yavrail Shapiev, and Aaron Brooks. In the final, he dominated Yazdanicharati, who struggled with injuries and a strong Bulgarian performance. Reflecting on his achievement, Ramazanov expressed deep gratitude, emphasizing the support he received from Bulgaria and his personal trainer, and noted the significance of his Bulgarian citizenship in his success.

The Olympic Games in Paris marked a historic moment for Bulgaria, which secured a total of seven medals. This achievement is the country's highest medal count in decades, making the Games in Paris a memorable event for Bulgarian sports enthusiasts.

Semen Sergeevich Novikov is a wrestler, born in Kharkiv, with dual Ukrainian and Bulgarian nationality. He secured the European Championship title in the 87 kg category at the 2020 European Championships and earned a bronze medal in the same weight class at the World Championships in Belgrade in 2023. Previously competing for Ukraine, Novikov announced in late 2021 his plans to acquire Bulgarian citizenship and represent Bulgaria. Novikov expressed hope that his triumph will lead to greater appreciation for Ukrainians in Bulgaria, also recounted his connection to Bulgarian culture and his family's support from Ukraine. After a successful wrestling career in Ukraine, including a European Championship title in 2020, Novikov faced a rivalry with Zhan Beleniuk and controversy for participating in a Russian tournament amid the Ukraine conflict. Moving to Bulgaria following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Novikov was granted citizenship and won a bronze medal at the 2023 European Championships, earning recognition as the top athlete from the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation.

Magomed Eldarovich Ramazanov, an ethnic Avar from Dagestan, Russia, is a freestyle wrestler who represented Russia from 2016 to 2021, earning the title of European vice-champion in the 79 kg category at the 2020 Rome Championship. Now competing for Bulgaria since 2024, Ramazanov trains with SK "Ilia Pavlov" in Veliko Tarnovo. Born in Oktyabarskoe, Khasavyurtovsky District, Dagestan in 1993, he began wrestling at age 7 and secured an Olympic quota for the Paris 2024 Games in May of that year. His younger brother, Ramazan Ramazanov, has also switched from competing for Russia to representing Bulgaria.