Massive Forest Fires Near Athens Force Thousands to Evacuate

Massive forest fires are raging on the outskirts of Athens, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes. Over 670 firefighters are battling the blaze, which is rapidly spreading across the Attica region. Two hospitals, including a children's facility and a military hospital, have been evacuated in Penteli, north of the Greek capital.

Strong winds northeast of Athens continue to fuel the flames along a nearly 30-kilometer fire front, according to Vassilis Kikilias, Greece's Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection. The first firefighting plane was deployed minutes after the fire started, but the flames quickly spread due to the intense winds. In the town of Varnava, located 35 kilometers from Athens, homes have been reduced to ashes.

The Ministry of Civil Defense reports that nearly 700 firefighters, supported by around 200 fire trucks, hundreds of volunteers, and dozens of aircraft, are actively combating the fire. The thick smoke has sent people with respiratory issues to hospitals for treatment.

The fire, driven by strong winds, continues to rage uncontrollably in the Attica region, blanketing the Greek capital in smoke. Despite the concentrated efforts of firefighters and volunteers, the flames remain uncontained, with a perimeter now exceeding 30 kilometers. Homes in the fire's path are still burning, and the evacuation of over 250 people trapped by the fire is ongoing.

Evacuees from the fire zone are being sheltered in hotels. The evacuation of patients from the children's hospital proved particularly challenging due to the smoke that entered the building. Patients from the military hospital have also been safely evacuated. So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

Hospitals are treating people suffering from respiratory issues caused by the smoke. The thick smoke has even reached the main square in Athens, while the historic city of Marathon, near Athens, has been completely evacuated.

For safety reasons, all roads leading to the fire-affected area have been closed. The fire department's resources in the Attica region are fully committed to fighting the blaze, with planes and helicopters dropping water from the air. Ships have been redirected from the port of Rafina to the port of Lavrio.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Minister of Disaster Management are coordinating the rescue operation, focusing all efforts on containing the disaster.