Burgas Port Drug Bust: Largest Heroin Seizure in Regional History

Bulgarian Customs officials discovered nearly half a ton of heroin at the Port of Burgas, marking the largest drug seizure in the region's history. A total of 436 kilograms of heroin, packed in 434 packages, was found. The estimated street value of the narcotics is around 70 million leva (35 million euros), according to District Prosecutor Georgi Chinev.

The heroin was hidden in a cargo trailer with Kazakh registration, which had arrived by sea at the end of July on a route from Kyrgyzstan through Batumi to Burgas, and then on to Alexandroupolis, Greece. The trailer, which was supposed to be transporting cable-laying machines, raised suspicion due to its unusually long stay at the port. On August 9, during an X-ray inspection, Customs officials identified several risk areas within the cargo structure. Ivan Sokolov, head of the "Combating Drug Trafficking" sector at the Burgas Customs Office, explained that these areas led to the discovery of the concealed heroin.