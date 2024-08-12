Burgas Port Drug Bust: Largest Heroin Seizure in Regional History

Crime | August 12, 2024, Monday // 15:15
Bulgaria: Burgas Port Drug Bust: Largest Heroin Seizure in Regional History

Bulgarian Customs officials discovered nearly half a ton of heroin at the Port of Burgas, marking the largest drug seizure in the region's history. A total of 436 kilograms of heroin, packed in 434 packages, was found. The estimated street value of the narcotics is around 70 million leva (35 million euros), according to District Prosecutor Georgi Chinev.

The heroin was hidden in a cargo trailer with Kazakh registration, which had arrived by sea at the end of July on a route from Kyrgyzstan through Batumi to Burgas, and then on to Alexandroupolis, Greece. The trailer, which was supposed to be transporting cable-laying machines, raised suspicion due to its unusually long stay at the port. On August 9, during an X-ray inspection, Customs officials identified several risk areas within the cargo structure. Ivan Sokolov, head of the "Combating Drug Trafficking" sector at the Burgas Customs Office, explained that these areas led to the discovery of the concealed heroin.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: customs, Bulgarian, port, Burgas, heroin

Related Articles:

Electronic Ticketing Devices Now in Use on Sofia-Burgas and Sofia-Varna Trains

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has rolled out new digital devices for ticket sales on its busiest routes, including Sofia to Burgas and Sofia to Varna

Society | August 12, 2024, Monday // 17:00

Bulgaria's "Crypto Queen" Ruja Ignatova Charged in Absentia, Still on the Run

Ruja Ignatova, the notorious Bulgarian figure known as the "Crypto Queen," has been formally charged in absentia with leading an organized criminal group

Crime | August 12, 2024, Monday // 12:15

New Bulgarian Law Requires Waiters to Open Bottles in Front of Customers

In Bulgarian restaurants, it is now mandatory for waiters to open bottles of soft drinks, beer, and wine in front of customers

Business » Tourism | August 11, 2024, Sunday // 10:28

Stephan Komandarev for Novinite: God Willing, More and More Quality Bulgarian Films Will Be Made

Stefan Komandarev was born in Sofia in 1966. He graduated from the French language high school in 1985

Novinite Insider » Interview | August 10, 2024, Saturday // 11:18

Bulgaria Set to Exceed 13 Million Foreign Visitors This Year, Yet Seaside Tourism Struggles

According to Assoc. Dr. Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analyzes and Forecasts of the Information Environment in Tourism, Bulgaria is poised for a strong tourist season this year

Business » Tourism | August 10, 2024, Saturday // 08:31

Magomed Ramazanov Delivers Historic Gold for Bulgaria, Topples Wrestling Legend

Magomed Ramazanov secured Bulgaria's third Olympic gold medal at the Paris 2024 Games

Sports | August 9, 2024, Friday // 22:56
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgaria's "Crypto Queen" Ruja Ignatova Charged in Absentia, Still on the Run

Ruja Ignatova, the notorious Bulgarian figure known as the "Crypto Queen," has been formally charged in absentia with leading an organized criminal group

Crime | August 12, 2024, Monday // 12:15

Bulgarian Crypto Queen's Fortune Blocked: London Court Acts Against Ruja Ignatova

The London High Court has imposed a global freeze on the assets of Ruja Ignatova, the so-called Bulgarian "Crypto Queen," following a request from over 400 victims of her OneCoin scheme.

Crime | August 10, 2024, Saturday // 07:40

Pernik Man Arrested for Brutal Assault on Woman in Front of Newborn

A 45-year-old man from Pernik has been arrested for inflicting bodily harm in a case of domestic violence

Crime | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 14:04

Sofia Store Caught Selling Cannabis-Flavored Chewing Gum and Energy Drinks

A Sofia grocery store on "Vitosha" Blvd. was found selling chewing gum and energy drinks flavored with hemp and cannabis

Crime | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 13:16

Sofia Ranks as 9th Most Criminal City in Eastern Europe

According to the latest update from Numbeo, an online platform that gathers user-reported data on crime perceptions, Sofia ranks as the ninth most criminal city in Eastern Europe

Crime | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 12:09

Minor Brutally Assaults Woman in Pernik: No Motive Found, Victim in Coma

A 56-year-old woman in Pernik is in a coma after being brutally attacked by a minor

Crime | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 11:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria