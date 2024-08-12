Bulgarian Police Protest Against Political Pressure on Interior Ministry

Police officers from across Bulgaria gathered in Sofia in a symbolic protest, expressing their concerns about what they describe as unprecedented political pressure on the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The officers emphasized that their gathering was not a protest in the traditional sense, but a demonstration of their commitment to their work. They expressed frustration with what they see as attempts to undermine the ministry's role through harsh criticism, which they believe has crossed the line into destructive territory.

The officers did not specifically call for the retention of Kalin Stoyanov as the Minister of the Interior, but they acknowledged that he has made significant positive contributions to the ministry during his tenure, more than any other minister in the past two decades.

In a related statement, the National Union of Firefighters and Rescuers "Ogneborets" voiced concerns about the "aggressive" political rhetoric aimed at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which they believe is intended to cast doubt on the ministry's ability to carry out its legal duties. The union stressed that the Ministry of the Interior plays a crucial role in ensuring fair and transparent elections and rejected any attempts to use the institution for political gain.

The association "Angels on the Road" also expressed direct support for Minister Stoyanov, highlighting his efforts in combating road accidents.

Police officers, both uniformed and civilian, gathered at noon near the Bulgarian Parliament in support of Stoyanov, protesting against the perceived politicization of the Ministry of the Interior. Despite being legally prohibited from protesting, the officers made their presence known by turning on the sirens of their vehicles when Minister Stoyanov arrived.

Stoyanov, in turn, criticized certain politicians for using the ministry as a scapegoat to account for lost votes in recent elections. He questioned the basis for claims that 35,000 votes were bought in the last election, challenging those making the accusations to explain how they arrived at such figures.