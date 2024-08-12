Firefighters Injured in Overturned Engine While Battling Varshets Blaze

Two firefighters from the "Specialized Operational Activities - Montana" sector sustained injuries while working to extinguish a large fire near Varshets, Bulgaria. The accident occurred around noon when the fire truck they were operating overturned during the intense firefighting operations. One of the firefighters was admitted to a hospital in Vratsa, suffering from three broken ribs, while the other sustained a deep cut to his hand and experienced difficulty breathing. After initial treatment at Montana Hospital, the firefighter with the hand injury was discharged for home care, whereas his colleague with rib injuries was transferred to the Multidisciplinary Hospital for active treatment in Vratsa for further medical attention.

The accident prompted an immediate response from an on-duty investigator from the District Investigation Department of the Montana District Prosecutor's Office, who conducted a thorough inspection of the accident site. As a result, an investigative case has been initiated to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The fire, which broke out in the "Iztok" district of Varshets, has since been brought under control. However, the blaze consumed approximately 300 decares of dry grass and bushes before it was contained. A firefighting team remains on duty in the area to monitor any potential flare-ups.

In the wake of the incident, the mayor of Varshets, Eng. Ivan Lazarov, publicly thanked the firefighters, forest officials, and volunteers for their tireless efforts in combating the fire. He also issued a plea to the community, urging citizens to exercise caution and refrain from lighting fires in open areas, to prevent further incidents during the dry season.