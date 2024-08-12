Bulgaria: New Caretaker PM Faces Challenges as She Continues Talks with Former Cabinet Ministers

Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva, appointed by the president as acting prime minister of Bulgaria, continues her consultations with ministers from Dimitar Glavchev's former caretaker government. According to BNR, she has already met with Acting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Lyudmila Petkova, who declined to comment. Over the weekend, Grancharova-Kozhareva also held discussions with Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Kalin Stoyanov. President Rumen Radev has given a deadline of August 19 for presenting a government proposal to organize early elections in October.

Reneta Indjova, Bulgaria's first female prime minister, commented on Grancharova-Kozhareva's role in an interview with BNR, suggesting she would be directed by others and would not hold true responsibility. Indjova criticized the current political dynamics, describing them as chaotic and unproductive. She expressed concern that Grancharova-Kozhareva, despite her extensive career, might be manipulated by those behind the scenes.

Indjova also reflected on the strained relationship between parliamentary and presidential powers, noting that the situation has reached a point where the only option for prime minister is someone subordinate to Glavchev. She suggested that a caretaker government led by an accountant is being replaced by another with similar qualifications, questioning the depth of Grancharova-Kozhareva's independence.

Indjova further speculated on the upcoming fall elections, expressing doubts about the honesty of the participants and the integrity of the process. She warned of a political environment rife with compromising material, where no one is truly accountable. Indjova also highlighted the significance of the recent police protest, interpreting it as a sign of a broader breakdown in state order and security.