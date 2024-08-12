Bulgaria: New Caretaker PM Faces Challenges as She Continues Talks with Former Cabinet Ministers

Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023
In 2023, more than 47,000 people across Europe lost their lives due to extreme heat, making it the hottest year on record globally
