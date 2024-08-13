Hotel Occupancy in Bulgaria Rises as Local Stays Increase More Than Foreign

Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023
In 2023, more than 47,000 people across Europe lost their lives due to extreme heat, making it the hottest year on record globally
HOT: » Stephan Komandarev for Novinite: God Willing, More and More Quality Bulgarian Films Will Be Made
In June, Bulgaria saw a notable increase in the total number of overnight stays in hotels and other accommodation, reaching 3.5 million, which marks a 5.9% rise from the previous year, according to the National Statistical Institute. The overall number of overnight stays grew by 6% year-on-year, while hotel occupancy rates also improved, climbing by 2 percentage points to an average of 38.8%.
Of the total overnight stays, 2.3 million were by foreign visitors, with the remaining 1.2 million by Bulgarians. Foreign visitors predominantly stayed in 4 and 5-star hotels, accounting for 77.4% of their total stays, a trend mirrored by 45.6% of the stays by Bulgarians. The data indicates that overnight stays by Bulgarians increased more significantly, rising by 8.3%, compared to a 3.8% increase for foreign guests.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
In Bulgarian restaurants, it is now mandatory for waiters to open bottles of soft drinks, beer, and wine in front of customers
As travel restrictions eased following the COVID-19 pandemic, people from Bulgaria and beyond eagerly resumed their journeys
According to Assoc. Dr. Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analyzes and Forecasts of the Information Environment in Tourism, Bulgaria is poised for a strong tourist season this year
"Bulgaria Air" continues its operations between Sofia and Tel Aviv amidst the heightened tensions in the Middle East
A family from Lithuania paid nearly 1,500 leva (750 euros) for an examination and treatment for their 9-year-old daughter at a private medical practice in the "Golden Sands" resort near Varna
Wizz Air is set to resume its Sofia - Tel Aviv flights starting August 11, 2024, as announced by the airline's press center
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU