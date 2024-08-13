Hotel Occupancy in Bulgaria Rises as Local Stays Increase More Than Foreign

In June, Bulgaria saw a notable increase in the total number of overnight stays in hotels and other accommodation, reaching 3.5 million, which marks a 5.9% rise from the previous year, according to the National Statistical Institute. The overall number of overnight stays grew by 6% year-on-year, while hotel occupancy rates also improved, climbing by 2 percentage points to an average of 38.8%.

Of the total overnight stays, 2.3 million were by foreign visitors, with the remaining 1.2 million by Bulgarians. Foreign visitors predominantly stayed in 4 and 5-star hotels, accounting for 77.4% of their total stays, a trend mirrored by 45.6% of the stays by Bulgarians. The data indicates that overnight stays by Bulgarians increased more significantly, rising by 8.3%, compared to a 3.8% increase for foreign guests.