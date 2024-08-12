Bulgaria's "Crypto Queen" Ruja Ignatova Charged in Absentia, Still on the Run

Electronic Ticketing Devices Now in Use on Sofia-Burgas and Sofia-Varna Trains
Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has rolled out new digital devices for ticket sales on its busiest routes, including Sofia to Burgas and Sofia to Varna
Ruja Ignatova, the notorious Bulgarian figure known as the "Crypto Queen," has been formally charged in absentia with leading an organized criminal group and committing investment fraud through a Ponzi scheme, driven by financial gain. This charge follows a pre-trial investigation initiated based on evidence from international law enforcement agencies. Ignatova also faces allegations of money laundering, with accusations spanning from 2014 to 2017, involving both instigating and participating in fraudulent activities.
According to Bulgarian prosecutors, Ignatova engaged in numerous transactions to dispose of property, concealing its origins and her ownership, all acquired through criminal activities. The case is considered particularly severe due to the significant amount of property involved and the organized nature of the criminal enterprise.
The Bulgarian legal system has ordered Ignatova to be detained for up to 72 hours, although this will only take effect if she is located. The prosecution has stated that she could face a prison term ranging from 5 to 15 years.
Earlier this year, Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov and US Ambassador Kenneth Merten jointly announced an investigation into Ignatova's activities. Merten also revealed that the US government is offering a 5 million dollars reward for information leading to her arrest or conviction. Ignatova has been elusive since 2017, when she was last seen boarding a flight from Bulgaria to Greece, after which she vanished and has remained untraceable.
Bulgarian Customs officials discovered nearly half a ton of heroin at the Port of Burgas
The London High Court has imposed a global freeze on the assets of Ruja Ignatova, the so-called Bulgarian "Crypto Queen," following a request from over 400 victims of her OneCoin scheme.
A 45-year-old man from Pernik has been arrested for inflicting bodily harm in a case of domestic violence
A Sofia grocery store on "Vitosha" Blvd. was found selling chewing gum and energy drinks flavored with hemp and cannabis
According to the latest update from Numbeo, an online platform that gathers user-reported data on crime perceptions, Sofia ranks as the ninth most criminal city in Eastern Europe
A 56-year-old woman in Pernik is in a coma after being brutally attacked by a minor
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU