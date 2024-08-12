Bulgaria's "Crypto Queen" Ruja Ignatova Charged in Absentia, Still on the Run

Crime | August 12, 2024, Monday // 12:15
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's "Crypto Queen" Ruja Ignatova Charged in Absentia, Still on the Run

Ruja Ignatova, the notorious Bulgarian figure known as the "Crypto Queen," has been formally charged in absentia with leading an organized criminal group and committing investment fraud through a Ponzi scheme, driven by financial gain. This charge follows a pre-trial investigation initiated based on evidence from international law enforcement agencies. Ignatova also faces allegations of money laundering, with accusations spanning from 2014 to 2017, involving both instigating and participating in fraudulent activities.

According to Bulgarian prosecutors, Ignatova engaged in numerous transactions to dispose of property, concealing its origins and her ownership, all acquired through criminal activities. The case is considered particularly severe due to the significant amount of property involved and the organized nature of the criminal enterprise.

The Bulgarian legal system has ordered Ignatova to be detained for up to 72 hours, although this will only take effect if she is located. The prosecution has stated that she could face a prison term ranging from 5 to 15 years.

Earlier this year, Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov and US Ambassador Kenneth Merten jointly announced an investigation into Ignatova's activities. Merten also revealed that the US government is offering a 5 million dollars reward for information leading to her arrest or conviction. Ignatova has been elusive since 2017, when she was last seen boarding a flight from Bulgaria to Greece, after which she vanished and has remained untraceable.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ignatova, crypto, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

Electronic Ticketing Devices Now in Use on Sofia-Burgas and Sofia-Varna Trains

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has rolled out new digital devices for ticket sales on its busiest routes, including Sofia to Burgas and Sofia to Varna

Society | August 12, 2024, Monday // 17:00

Burgas Port Drug Bust: Largest Heroin Seizure in Regional History

Bulgarian Customs officials discovered nearly half a ton of heroin at the Port of Burgas

Crime | August 12, 2024, Monday // 15:15

New Bulgarian Law Requires Waiters to Open Bottles in Front of Customers

In Bulgarian restaurants, it is now mandatory for waiters to open bottles of soft drinks, beer, and wine in front of customers

Business » Tourism | August 11, 2024, Sunday // 10:28

Stephan Komandarev for Novinite: God Willing, More and More Quality Bulgarian Films Will Be Made

Stefan Komandarev was born in Sofia in 1966. He graduated from the French language high school in 1985

Novinite Insider » Interview | August 10, 2024, Saturday // 11:18

Bulgarian Crypto Queen's Fortune Blocked: London Court Acts Against Ruja Ignatova

The London High Court has imposed a global freeze on the assets of Ruja Ignatova, the so-called Bulgarian "Crypto Queen," following a request from over 400 victims of her OneCoin scheme.

Crime | August 10, 2024, Saturday // 07:40

Magomed Ramazanov Delivers Historic Gold for Bulgaria, Topples Wrestling Legend

Magomed Ramazanov secured Bulgaria's third Olympic gold medal at the Paris 2024 Games

Sports | August 9, 2024, Friday // 22:56
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Burgas Port Drug Bust: Largest Heroin Seizure in Regional History

Bulgarian Customs officials discovered nearly half a ton of heroin at the Port of Burgas

Crime | August 12, 2024, Monday // 15:15

Bulgarian Crypto Queen's Fortune Blocked: London Court Acts Against Ruja Ignatova

The London High Court has imposed a global freeze on the assets of Ruja Ignatova, the so-called Bulgarian "Crypto Queen," following a request from over 400 victims of her OneCoin scheme.

Crime | August 10, 2024, Saturday // 07:40

Pernik Man Arrested for Brutal Assault on Woman in Front of Newborn

A 45-year-old man from Pernik has been arrested for inflicting bodily harm in a case of domestic violence

Crime | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 14:04

Sofia Store Caught Selling Cannabis-Flavored Chewing Gum and Energy Drinks

A Sofia grocery store on "Vitosha" Blvd. was found selling chewing gum and energy drinks flavored with hemp and cannabis

Crime | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 13:16

Sofia Ranks as 9th Most Criminal City in Eastern Europe

According to the latest update from Numbeo, an online platform that gathers user-reported data on crime perceptions, Sofia ranks as the ninth most criminal city in Eastern Europe

Crime | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 12:09

Minor Brutally Assaults Woman in Pernik: No Motive Found, Victim in Coma

A 56-year-old woman in Pernik is in a coma after being brutally attacked by a minor

Crime | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 11:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria