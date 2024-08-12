Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall

Bulgaria has secured the second position among Balkan countries and stands 26th overall in the medal rankings at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Following the conclusion of the final event, the women's basketball final where the USA edged out France with a 67:66 victory, Bulgaria is among the 28 nations that won three gold medals. The country's tally of 3 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze medals is the highest since the Athens 2004 Olympics. In comparison, Bulgaria finished 33rd in Athens with 12 medals (2 gold, 1 silver, 9 bronze) among 74 countries.

Historically, Bulgaria's performance has varied, with a notable 16th place finish in Sydney 2000 with 5 gold, 6 silver, and 2 bronze medals, among 80 countries. However, subsequent Olympics saw Bulgaria drop from the Top 30 until Tokyo 2020, where it ranked 30th with 6 medals (3 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze) out of 93 participating nations. Previous Olympics had seen Bulgaria in 42nd place in Beijing 2008, 60th in London 2012, and 66th in Rio 2016.

Bulgaria's best-ever performance was at the Seoul 1988 Olympics, where it finished 7th with a total of 10 gold, 12 silver, and 13 bronze medals. In the current Paris 2024 games, the competition for the top spot was fierce between the USA and China, with the USA ultimately securing first place after their women's basketball team won the final match. The USA ended with 40 gold medals, the highest number ever, while China followed closely with 40 golds and finished second in total medals with 91. Great Britain and France completed the top four, with 65 and 64 medals respectively. China’s sole Olympic top finish remains from the 2008 Beijing Games.