Mystery Unveiled: Roman Sarcophagus Found in Bulgaria Dates Back to 2nd-3rd Century

Recent developments regarding the mysterious sarcophagus discovered on the beach at the Sts Constantine and Helena resort reveal that it is indeed authentic. Scientists from the local historical museum have confirmed the sarcophagus’s legitimacy. Archaeologist Alexander Minchev shared insights on Nova TV about the find.
The sarcophagus, which dates back to the 2nd-3rd century AD, is identified as Roman in origin. Minchev highlighted that it was crafted in Bulgaria, specifically from the Northwestern region between Pleven and Vidin. He pointed out that the ornamentation on the sarcophagus is notably elaborate and detailed, showcasing the craftsmanship of its creators.
Minchev speculated that the sarcophagus may have been painted by those who discovered it, possibly to either conceal its true nature or to give it a more contemporary appearance. He further explained that the sarcophagus is constructed from shelly limestone, a material typical of Northern Bulgaria.
We remind you that in late July, an ancient Roman-era sarcophagus was unexpectedly uncovered on a beach near the Varna resort of Sts Constantine and Helena. Discovered by a former policeman on vacation, the sarcophagus was found near an unfinished complex and reported to local authorities.
The circumstances of how it appeared on the beach are unclear, and the Varna District Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation. Reports suggest the sarcophagus, which had been fitted with a modern marble lid and painted with facade paint, might have been repurposed as a table.
