EU Privacy Group Files Complaints Against Elon Musk’s X for Illegally Using User Data

A privacy organization based in Vienna has lodged complaints against Elon Musk's "X" social network in eight European countries. The complaints, filed by the European Digital Rights Center, also known as Noyb ("None of Your Business"), accuse "X" (formerly "Twitter) of unlawfully using users' personal data for its artificial intelligence technology without obtaining consent.

The complaints follow legal action taken earlier this month by Ireland's Data Protection Commission regarding X's data collection practices for AI training. According to Noyb, "X" recently began integrating the personal data of over 60 million European users into its Grok AI technology without informing them or seeking their consent.

Noyb has criticized "X" for failing to notify users about the use of their data for this purpose, noting that many users only became aware of the change through a viral post on July 26th. Last week, the Data Protection Commission in Ireland, which represents the European Union, announced that "X" had agreed to halt the processing of users' personal data for its AI technology.

In response, Noyb has requested an "urgent procedure" and filed complaints in Austria, Belgium, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain. The group is calling for a comprehensive investigation and prompt action by data protection authorities across these eight countries.