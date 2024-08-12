Shockingly, 22 Bulgarian Towns Are Now Completely Out of Medicine!
In Bulgaria, 22 municipalities are experiencing a critical shortage of pharmacies, leaving residents without essential medications. In some areas, there are no pharmacies at all, while others have just one that does not operate during the night. A bill introduced to parliament at the end of July aims to address this issue by proposing the establishment of state-run pharmacies in these underserved areas, offering tax incentives, and installing medicine vending machines.
The number of municipalities lacking a functioning pharmacy has increased in recent years. While these areas have relatively small populations, the absence of pharmacies forces residents to travel long distances, rely on relatives, or depend on intermediaries to obtain necessary medications.
Petya Georgieva from the Institute for Market Economy highlighted the situation during an interview with Nova TV, suggesting that the market regulations could be adjusted to improve access. She noted that facilitating online sales and courier distribution of medicines could be beneficial.
Georgieva also pointed out that while 173 pharmacies have utilized incentives to open new locations, concerns remain about potential inequalities created by selectively reducing tax rates. In many areas, pharmacists still prepare medicines on-site, further complicating the situation.
