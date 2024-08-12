Pilot Killed as Helicopter Crashes into Australian Hotel Roof

29-Year-Old Woman Killed at Pazardzhik Hotel
A tragic incident occurred on Saturday at the "Trakia" hotel in the center of Pazardzhik
HOT: » Stephan Komandarev for Novinite: God Willing, More and More Quality Bulgarian Films Will Be Made
A helicopter crashed into the roof of a Hilton hotel in Australia on Monday, according to local police reports. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has stated that the pilot, the sole occupant of the helicopter, was killed in the incident. The crash ignited a fire on the hotel’s roof, prompting a large-scale evacuation.
Emergency services responded to the scene at the intersection of The Esplanade and Florence Street around 1:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a twin-engine helicopter colliding with the hotel roof. Although the impact caused a fire, the building was evacuated as a precaution, and no injuries were reported among people on the ground. Two individuals were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, police confirmed.
The helicopter was operated by Nautilus Aviation, which indicated that the flight was "unauthorized." Queensland Police have launched an investigation into the "fatal aviation incident in Cairns City." Forensic efforts are underway to officially identify the pilot.
An exclusion zone has been established, covering The Esplanade, Minnie Street, Abbott Street, and Florence Street.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
During a conversation with Elon Musk, the owner of X, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump
In Hong Kong, the government is intensifying efforts to shape the younger generation's allegiance to the Communist Party of China (CCP)
Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee and former President, expressed his hope to rekindle a positive relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has yet to determine the cause of the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Energodar, southern Ukraine
A woman has tragically died in the recent fires that have reached the outskirts of Athens, Greece
On Monday night, former US President and Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump engaged in a wide-ranging conversation on Spaces with Elon Musk
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU