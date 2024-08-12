Pilot Killed as Helicopter Crashes into Australian Hotel Roof

A helicopter crashed into the roof of a Hilton hotel in Australia on Monday, according to local police reports. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has stated that the pilot, the sole occupant of the helicopter, was killed in the incident. The crash ignited a fire on the hotel’s roof, prompting a large-scale evacuation.

Emergency services responded to the scene at the intersection of The Esplanade and Florence Street around 1:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a twin-engine helicopter colliding with the hotel roof. Although the impact caused a fire, the building was evacuated as a precaution, and no injuries were reported among people on the ground. Two individuals were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, police confirmed.

The helicopter was operated by Nautilus Aviation, which indicated that the flight was "unauthorized." Queensland Police have launched an investigation into the "fatal aviation incident in Cairns City." Forensic efforts are underway to officially identify the pilot.

An exclusion zone has been established, covering The Esplanade, Minnie Street, Abbott Street, and Florence Street.