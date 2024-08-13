Wildfire Moves Across Borders: Bulgaria and Greece Battle Expanding Blazes

The wildfire in Slavyanka Mountain, which straddles the border between Bulgaria and Greece, has moved to a new location. Today, efforts to control and extinguish the blaze involve firefighters, foresters, and military personnel. The situation is particularly concerning as the fire continues to burn on the Greek side without being controlled by either aerial or ground resources, raising the risk of the fire spreading further into Bulgaria.

A new fire has also erupted near Bulgaria’s border with North Macedonia, close to the town of Pehchevo, about 3 kilometers from Bulgarian territory. Although it has not yet crossed into Bulgaria, precautionary measures are being taken, including creating firebreaks with bulldozers and maintaining vigilance from firefighters and foresters to prevent any potential danger.

The fire in Slavyanka Mountain has been burning for four weeks. Although all previous fire fronts were under control until yesterday, a new flare-up has occurred since this morning. The larger fire near Pehchevo in North Macedonia has also intensified but currently poses no immediate threat to Bulgaria.

Engineer Plamen Poyukov, director of the Katuntsi Regional Fire and Rescue Service, provided an update on the situation. He noted that discussions with the forestry director in Blagoevgrad reassured him that the North Macedonian fire, located 3 kilometers from the border, is being actively managed with firebreaks and mineralized strips to prevent it from encroaching into Bulgarian territory.

Regarding the fire in Slavyanka Mountain, Poyukov acknowledged that the situation has worsened with the Greek fire moving into Bulgarian territory. Preventive measures, including creating protective fire lines, were taken two days ago. Despite these efforts, the ongoing battle against the fire is depleting both personnel and equipment, which are beginning to show signs of wear. Poyukov expressed concern about the potential path of the fire, particularly if it continues towards the areas between Levchevo and Piperevo. To address this, additional fire protection measures and natural barriers will be considered to safeguard Bulgarian territory.

The fire department and the Southwest State Enterprise have urged the public to avoid lighting any fires outdoors due to the high temperatures and dry conditions.

In Greece, the fire near the capital, Athens, continues to rage out of control. The local fire service reports that the situation is severe, with flames spreading rapidly. Approximately 400 firefighters, supported by 16 planes and 13 helicopters, are battling the blaze, which flared up yesterday afternoon and quickly reached Barnabas, about 35 kilometers from Athens. The fire has necessitated evacuations, and several individuals have been hospitalized for respiratory issues. The intense heat and gusty winds have complicated efforts to extinguish the fire, which is consuming dry vegetation at an alarming rate. Smoke from the blaze is affecting the Greek capital, and the country has seen a particularly high intensity of fires this year, with hundreds recorded since May.