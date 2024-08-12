New German Passenger Cars Enter Service in Bulgaria's State Railways Fleet

Society | August 12, 2024, Monday // 09:19
Bulgaria: New German Passenger Cars Enter Service in Bulgaria's State Railways Fleet

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has introduced new passenger cars from Germany, supplied by Deutsche Bahn. The inaugural train featuring these modernized passenger cars is set to depart on the Sofia-Burgas route, with a scheduled departure time of 16:30.

The initial batch of these upgraded passenger cars arrived in Bulgaria at the end of May. However, some of them were taken out of service in June for preventive maintenance due to their high usage.

In the upcoming fall, a team from Deutsche Bahn is expected to visit Bulgaria to provide training on the maintenance procedures for the new passenger cars. The contract for these German wagons, valued at 30.5 million leva, encompasses the delivery of a total of 76 passenger cars.

