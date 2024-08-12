New German Passenger Cars Enter Service in Bulgaria's State Railways Fleet
Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has introduced new passenger cars from Germany, supplied by Deutsche Bahn. The inaugural train featuring these modernized passenger cars is set to depart on the Sofia-Burgas route, with a scheduled departure time of 16:30.
The initial batch of these upgraded passenger cars arrived in Bulgaria at the end of May. However, some of them were taken out of service in June for preventive maintenance due to their high usage.
In the upcoming fall, a team from Deutsche Bahn is expected to visit Bulgaria to provide training on the maintenance procedures for the new passenger cars. The contract for these German wagons, valued at 30.5 million leva, encompasses the delivery of a total of 76 passenger cars.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Ukrainian Refugees in Bulgaria Relocated Without Notice, Facing Challenges at New Location
Elderly Ukrainian refugees with disabilities, along with Ukrainian children, are being relocated from the town of Bankya to the resort of Saints Constantine and Helena
Bulgarian Cities Pleven and Lovech Introduce Nighttime Water Regime Amid Supply Shortages
Starting today, Pleven and Lovech will implement a new water regime due to a reduced flow rate
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023
In 2023, more than 47,000 people across Europe lost their lives due to extreme heat, making it the hottest year on record globally
Tragedy: Plovdiv Police Officer Fatally Shot by Young Son
A tragic incident occurred in Plovdiv, where a 6-year-old child fatally shot his father, a police officer,
Dangerous Heat Grips Bulgaria: Orange Code Issued for 17 Regions
Today, an orange code has been issued for dangerously high temperatures across 17 regions in Bulgaria
Electronic Ticketing Devices Now in Use on Sofia-Burgas and Sofia-Varna Trains
Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has rolled out new digital devices for ticket sales on its busiest routes, including Sofia to Burgas and Sofia to Varna