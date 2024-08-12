Bulgarian NGOs Demand Veto on Controversial Ban of LGBTQ+ Topics in Schools

Today, Bulgarian non-governmental organizations and civil activists will present a request to the presidency, urging a veto on recent amendments to the Law on Preschool and School Education. The proposed changes, which were adopted on August 7th, have banned discussions related to LGBTQ+ topics in schools. Critics argue that this ban threatens freedom of expression and represents a form of censorship, potentially leading to discrimination and the marginalization of individuals with different sexual orientations.

Legal experts have raised concerns that the law, as it stands, violates constitutional rights. The amendments were pushed through by the political party "Revival," led by Kostadin Kostadinov, who has argued that public promotion of "non-traditional sexual orientation" has become necessary in recent years.

Following the bill’s adoption, a protest titled "Schools for All! Let’s Stop the Hate Law!" was organized, and there was significant backlash on social media, with hundreds expressing their disapproval of the new legislation.