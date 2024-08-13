Nationwide Heat Alert: "Yellow" Code Issued as Temperatures Soar
Today, Bulgaria will experience widespread sunshine, accompanied by weak winds, which will strengthen to moderate levels in the eastern regions, blowing from the south-southeast. The highest temperatures are expected to range between 34° and 39°, with the capital, Sofia, likely to see around 34°. Due to these high temperatures, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a "yellow" code, signaling the need for caution as the heat may pose health risks to vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing conditions.
In mountainous areas, sunny conditions will prevail, with a light to moderate northerly wind. At an altitude of 1200 meters, temperatures are anticipated to peak around 29°, while at 2000 meters, they will be slightly cooler, reaching about 23°.
Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will also be sunny, accompanied by a moderate wind from the south-southeast. Maximum temperatures in the coastal areas are expected to range between 29° and 33°. The sea water temperature will hover between 26° and 27°, with sea conditions expected to be relatively calm.
