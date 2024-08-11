New Bulgarian Law Requires Waiters to Open Bottles in Front of Customers
In Bulgarian restaurants, it is now mandatory for waiters to open bottles of soft drinks, beer, and wine in front of customers. This regulation, detailed in the guidelines for categorizing establishments, applies to all tourist venues, regardless of type or category. Gabriela Rumenova, the creator of the online platform "We, the Users," explained this requirement to "Focus."
The primary reason for this rule is to ensure the safety and hygiene of the beverages served. For alcoholic drinks, it allows customers to verify that the bottle is properly labeled and that the drink is not tampered with. Additionally, opening the bottle in front of the customer helps maintain the product's quality and keeps it chilled longer.
Rumenova shared an anecdote about a customer who encountered a problem with this rule. The customer had ordered a soft drink advertised with a promotional chance to win a prize if a certain symbol was found under the cap. However, the drink was served already opened, preventing the customer from knowing whether they had won. This situation highlights the importance of ensuring bottles are opened in front of patrons, in line with legal requirements.
