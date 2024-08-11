Rising Demand for Gated Community Vacation Homes in Bulgaria

Interest in vacation properties within gated communities in Bulgaria is on the rise. The cost of seaside holiday properties varies significantly based on proximity to the shore and the size of the unit. Studios average around 1000 euros per square meter, while two-room apartments range from 1050 to 1100 euros per square meter, and three-room apartments are about 1200 euros per square meter, according to a real estate market analysis.

In the Northern Black Sea region, popular areas include Golden Sands, Saints Constantine and Helena, Chaika, and the towns of Balchik and Kavarna. Property prices in Kavarna and Balchik are approximately 900 euros per square meter, whereas in Saints Constantine and Helena, prices can reach up to 1500 euros per square meter, depending on the property's features.

The Central Black Sea resorts of Nessebar, Sveti Vlas, and Sunny Beach are also sought after, with average prices ranging from 1000 to 1050 euros per square meter. In the Southern Black Sea region, Sozopol sees high demand, with prices reaching 1300 euros per square meter. Studios here are most prevalent, priced between 50,000 and 60,000 euros, while two-room apartments average around 70,000 euros. Other notable areas include Lozenets and Tsarevo, with prices in Tsarevo around 1100 euros per square meter and in Lozenets between 1200 and 1500 euros per square meter.

Interest extends to mountain properties as well. In Bansko, average prices are around 800 to 900 euros per square meter, with studios priced at 30,000 to 40,000 euros and two-room apartments around 50,000 to 60,000 euros. Borovets and Pamporovo offer fewer choices, with Borovets averaging 1100 euros per square meter and Pamporovo 750 to 800 euros per square meter. Two-room apartments are most common in these areas.

There is a growing preference for properties that offer added value, such as gated complexes and homes on the outskirts. While detached boutique buildings once saw high demand, they no longer command top market prices. However, some buyers are willing to pay up to 800,000 euros for the security of a gated community.

Investors offering flexible payment plans, like the 20/80 scheme where 20% is paid upfront and the remaining 80% upon completion, are finding success. This payment structure signals stability and financial backing, making such properties more appealing and ensuring quicker sales even at higher prices.