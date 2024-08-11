Bulgarians' Summer Travel Surge: Greece Tops Destination List

Rising Demand for Gated Community Vacation Homes in Bulgaria
Interest in vacation properties within gated communities in Bulgaria is on the rise
As travel restrictions eased following the COVID-19 pandemic, people from Bulgaria and beyond eagerly resumed their journeys. This surge in travel led to issues at airports, exacerbated by a workforce shortage in the tourism sector. Some countries introduced tourist fees or limited bookings during peak seasons to manage the influx.
Now that the pandemic is a distant memory, the trend of increased travel continues. Bulgarians are no exception, with data from June showing a significant rise in trips for rest and relaxation. Compared to the pre-pandemic year, June travel by Bulgarians has surged by 36.41%.
The shift in seasonal weather patterns has further fueled Bulgarians' travel to Greece, a popular alternative to local resorts for summer vacations. Despite long border waits and high temperatures, the allure of southern destinations remains strong among those seeking a summer getaway.
EU countries continue to attract a large portion of Bulgarian travelers, with Turkey also seeing a notable increase in interest. In recent years, Turkey has become a favored destination not just for beach holidays and historical site visits, but also for trekking adventures in its mountainous and canyon regions.
In Bulgarian restaurants, it is now mandatory for waiters to open bottles of soft drinks, beer, and wine in front of customers
According to Assoc. Dr. Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analyzes and Forecasts of the Information Environment in Tourism, Bulgaria is poised for a strong tourist season this year
"Bulgaria Air" continues its operations between Sofia and Tel Aviv amidst the heightened tensions in the Middle East
A family from Lithuania paid nearly 1,500 leva (750 euros) for an examination and treatment for their 9-year-old daughter at a private medical practice in the "Golden Sands" resort near Varna
Wizz Air is set to resume its Sofia - Tel Aviv flights starting August 11, 2024, as announced by the airline's press center
The Ministry of Tourism is allocating 1.5 million leva for Bulgaria's presence and advertising on major social networks
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
