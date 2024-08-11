Bulgarians' Summer Travel Surge: Greece Tops Destination List

As travel restrictions eased following the COVID-19 pandemic, people from Bulgaria and beyond eagerly resumed their journeys. This surge in travel led to issues at airports, exacerbated by a workforce shortage in the tourism sector. Some countries introduced tourist fees or limited bookings during peak seasons to manage the influx.

Now that the pandemic is a distant memory, the trend of increased travel continues. Bulgarians are no exception, with data from June showing a significant rise in trips for rest and relaxation. Compared to the pre-pandemic year, June travel by Bulgarians has surged by 36.41%.

The shift in seasonal weather patterns has further fueled Bulgarians' travel to Greece, a popular alternative to local resorts for summer vacations. Despite long border waits and high temperatures, the allure of southern destinations remains strong among those seeking a summer getaway.

EU countries continue to attract a large portion of Bulgarian travelers, with Turkey also seeing a notable increase in interest. In recent years, Turkey has become a favored destination not just for beach holidays and historical site visits, but also for trekking adventures in its mountainous and canyon regions.