Five Dead and Nearly 200 Injured in Bulgaria’s Electric Scooter Accidents in 2024
Since the beginning of 2024, five people have died and 192 have been injured in 323 traffic accidents involving electric scooter drivers, according to the Main Directorate of the "National Police" of the Ministry of the Interior.
These incidents occurred between January 1 and July 31. The police emphasize that the first requirement for these vehicles is that they must be technically sound, meaning they should have functional brake systems, proper lights, and an electronic or mechanical bell, as noted by BTA.
Electric scooters are permitted to operate at speeds of up to 25 km/h, as stipulated by the Road Traffic Act. Additionally, municipal councils can establish ordinances to set lower speed limits in specific sections. Scooters are only allowed on dedicated cycling infrastructure and roads where the maximum permitted speed is 50 km/h.
The minimum age to operate an electric scooter is 14 years. At this age, riders are restricted to bike lanes. To use roads and streets with a speed limit of up to 50 km/h, the driver must be at least 16 years old. Riders under 18 are required to wear safety helmets, and reflective vests are mandatory during the dark hours. Transporting large objects or loads on an electric scooter is prohibited, as is carrying a second passenger.
The General Directorate of the National Police urges electric scooter drivers to adhere strictly to all road traffic regulations.
