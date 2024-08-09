Five Dead and Nearly 200 Injured in Bulgaria’s Electric Scooter Accidents in 2024

Society » INCIDENTS | August 11, 2024, Sunday // 10:04
Bulgaria: Five Dead and Nearly 200 Injured in Bulgaria’s Electric Scooter Accidents in 2024 Photo: Stella Ivanova

Since the beginning of 2024, five people have died and 192 have been injured in 323 traffic accidents involving electric scooter drivers, according to the Main Directorate of the "National Police" of the Ministry of the Interior.

These incidents occurred between January 1 and July 31. The police emphasize that the first requirement for these vehicles is that they must be technically sound, meaning they should have functional brake systems, proper lights, and an electronic or mechanical bell, as noted by BTA.

Electric scooters are permitted to operate at speeds of up to 25 km/h, as stipulated by the Road Traffic Act. Additionally, municipal councils can establish ordinances to set lower speed limits in specific sections. Scooters are only allowed on dedicated cycling infrastructure and roads where the maximum permitted speed is 50 km/h.

The minimum age to operate an electric scooter is 14 years. At this age, riders are restricted to bike lanes. To use roads and streets with a speed limit of up to 50 km/h, the driver must be at least 16 years old. Riders under 18 are required to wear safety helmets, and reflective vests are mandatory during the dark hours. Transporting large objects or loads on an electric scooter is prohibited, as is carrying a second passenger.

The General Directorate of the National Police urges electric scooter drivers to adhere strictly to all road traffic regulations.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: electric scooter, traffic, died

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Traffic Police Enhance Fleet with 50 New Vehicles

|

Sofia Set to Expand Opalchenska Street Starting July 16

|

Court Orders Halt to Controversial Traffic Changes in Sofia

|

New High-Speed Patrol Cars Boost Bulgarian Traffic Police Fleet

|

Sofia Municipality Announces Closure of "Bulgaria" Cloverleaf and Ring Road Section

|

Massive Holiday Exodus Predicted as Nearly 1 Million Bulgarians Hit the Road

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

High-Speed Porsche Crash Shakes Sofia’s "Studentski Grad" District

A serious accident occurred last night in Sofia's "Studentski Grad" district, involving a Porsche

Society » Incidents | August 9, 2024, Friday // 13:51

Two of Three Fire Fronts on Bulgarian-Greek Border Contained; Western Outbreak Still Active

Two of the three fire fronts in the Slavyanka mountain region along the Bulgarian-Greek border have been contained

Society » Incidents | August 9, 2024, Friday // 11:05

Bulgaria Faces Severe Forest Fire Crisis as EU's Most Affected Country

Bulgaria has become the EU member state most severely impacted by forest fires this year

Society » Incidents | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 12:32

Two Tourists Drown on Bulgarian Black Sea Coast in Single Day

Two tourists tragically drowned along Bulgaria's Black Sea coast on the same day

Society » Incidents | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Bulgaria Fights Wildfire on Slavyanka Mountain: Clearing and International Aid in Action

Efforts to contain the wildfire on the Slavyanka mountain, which borders Greece, continue as authorities work to manage the blaze

Society » Incidents | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 09:28

Sofia Zoo Takes Crocky the Crocodile as Ownership Dispute Continues

Specialists from the Sofia zoo have safely removed a crocodile discovered in the "Botunets" district.

Society » Incidents | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 08:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria