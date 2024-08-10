Zelensky Confirms Ukrainian Offensive in Russia's Kursk Region

76,000 Evacuated as Ukrainian Troops Push into Russia's Kursk Region
Over 76,000 people have been evacuated from areas bordering Ukraine in Russia's Kursk region
HOT: » Stephan Komandarev for Novinite: God Willing, More and More Quality Bulgarian Films Will Be Made
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed the entry of Ukrainian forces into Russia's southern Kursk region, marking his first public comment on the offensive that began five days ago. In his evening video address, Zelensky mentioned that Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, informed him about the progress of the conflict on Russian soil.
Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is demonstrating its ability to "deliver justice" and apply "pressure on the aggressor." However, neither Zelensky nor the Ukrainian military provided further details on the current status of the offensive.
In recent days, Zelensky had only hinted at the attack towards Kursk, stating on Thursday that "Russia has brought the war to our land and must feel what it has done." In another video address, Zelensky spoke of efforts to "strengthen Ukrainian spiritual independence," implying a possible ban on the Russian-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
Meanwhile, a Ukrainian missile struck a residential building in the Russian city of Kursk, injuring 13 people, according to the acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov. Two of the injured are reported to be in serious condition, and all have been hospitalized, as confirmed by Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Russian authorities have implemented a counter-terrorist operation regime in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions due to an elevated threat of sabotage and terrorism linked to Ukraine
Recent evidence indicates that the distributor of Russian gas to Europe located in Sudzha in Kursk Oblast is now under Ukrainian control
A Russian military convoy was destroyed near the town of Rylsk, located in the Kursk region, resulting in significant casualties
Russia carried out an airstrike on a large supermarket in Kostyantynivka, a town in the Donetsk region
Russia has declared a state of emergency in the Kursk region due to escalating Ukrainian offensives
The Ukrainian armed forces launched a significant military operation in the southwestern part of Russia’s Kursk region on August 6
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU