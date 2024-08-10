Zelensky Confirms Ukrainian Offensive in Russia's Kursk Region

World » UKRAINE | August 11, 2024, Sunday // 09:55
Bulgaria: Zelensky Confirms Ukrainian Offensive in Russia's Kursk Region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed the entry of Ukrainian forces into Russia's southern Kursk region, marking his first public comment on the offensive that began five days ago. In his evening video address, Zelensky mentioned that Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, informed him about the progress of the conflict on Russian soil.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is demonstrating its ability to "deliver justice" and apply "pressure on the aggressor." However, neither Zelensky nor the Ukrainian military provided further details on the current status of the offensive.

In recent days, Zelensky had only hinted at the attack towards Kursk, stating on Thursday that "Russia has brought the war to our land and must feel what it has done." In another video address, Zelensky spoke of efforts to "strengthen Ukrainian spiritual independence," implying a possible ban on the Russian-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian missile struck a residential building in the Russian city of Kursk, injuring 13 people, according to the acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov. Two of the injured are reported to be in serious condition, and all have been hospitalized, as confirmed by Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak.

