International Outcry Follows Israeli Airstrike on Gaza School, Leaving Nearly 100 Dead!

At least 93 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school and mosque in Gaza that was sheltering displaced Palestinians, according to local officials cited by CNN. The Gaza Civil Defense reported that the strike occurred during dawn prayers at the Al-Tabi'in compound in Gaza City's Al-Daraj neighborhood. Mahmoud Basal, a spokesperson, stated that at least 90 bodies were recovered, many of whom were severely dismembered and remain unidentified.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that it targeted the school, claiming the strike was aimed at Hamas terrorists operating from a command and control center embedded within the building. The IDF asserted that it took several precautions, including using precise munitions and conducting aerial surveillance, to minimize civilian casualties.

This marks the fifth strike on a school in Gaza by the Israeli military since last Sunday, prompting the UN Human Rights Office to express alarm at the escalating pattern of attacks on Gazan schools. The Gaza Ministry of Health reported that Israeli military actions have resulted in approximately 40,000 Palestinian deaths and over 90,000 injuries.

The conflict in Gaza intensified following the October 7 Hamas attack, where around 2,500 terrorists crossed the border into Israel, leading to significant casualties and hostage-taking. Israel has characterized its offensive as a mission to dismantle Hamas' infrastructure while attempting to minimize civilian harm.

According to the IDF, an Israeli airstrike targeted a Hamas command center inside a mosque located in a Gaza City school compound, killing 19 terrorists. The army denied widespread collateral damage, releasing an infographic identifying the militants killed and emphasizing the precautions taken to avoid civilian casualties. The IDF accused Hamas of exploiting civilian infrastructure as human shields for their activities.

International condemnation of the Israeli strike has been widespread, with several countries, including Arab states, Turkey, France, and the European Union, denouncing the attack. The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, expressed concern over the increasing casualties in Gaza and stated that there is no justification for such mass killings. Israel, however, maintained that the strike targeted militants and that the reported death toll was exaggerated.

Amid ongoing violence, thousands of protesters in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa, and Be'er Sheva called for an agreement to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas. Some demonstrators argued that continued military pressure on Hamas would only result in more hostages' deaths. Despite mediation efforts, peace talks between Israel and Hamas remain unsuccessful, with little sign of progress.