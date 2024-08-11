Mercury Poisoning Attempt Leads to Disqualification of Russian Chess Player

World » RUSSIA | August 10, 2024, Saturday // 08:27
Bulgaria: Mercury Poisoning Attempt Leads to Disqualification of Russian Chess Player

Russian chess player Amina Abakarova has been disqualified for attempting to poison her opponent during the Dagestan championship, according to Sazhid Sazhidov, the Minister of Sports of the Republic.

Official reports indicate that Abakarova contaminated the chess table with mercury before her match against Umayganat Osmanova. During the game, the European champion began to feel unwell, prompting the intervention of medical personnel. The match was halted, but fortunately, no one else was harmed.

Sazhidov expressed his shock, stating, "Like many, I am bewildered by what has happened. The motives behind the actions of such an experienced athlete as Amina Abakarova are incomprehensible to me. Her actions could have resulted in a tragic outcome, endangering the lives of everyone in the chess room, including herself."

Andrey Filatov, president of the Russian Chess Federation, announced that Abakarova has been suspended from all competitions under the organization's jurisdiction, pending criminal proceedings against her.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russian, chess, Abakarova, poison

Related Articles:

Zelensky Confirms Ukrainian Offensive in Russia's Kursk Region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed the entry of Ukrainian forces into Russia's southern Kursk region

World » Ukraine | August 11, 2024, Sunday // 09:55

Ukrainian Forces Capture Key Gazprom Site in Kursk Region: Major Strategic Win

Recent evidence indicates that the distributor of Russian gas to Europe located in Sudzha in Kursk Oblast is now under Ukrainian control

World » Ukraine | August 10, 2024, Saturday // 08:00

Major Loss for Russia: Up to 500 Soldiers Killed in Ukrainian Surprise Assault (VIDEO)

A Russian military convoy was destroyed near the town of Rylsk, located in the Kursk region, resulting in significant casualties

World » Ukraine | August 9, 2024, Friday // 20:09

US Was Unaware of Ukrainian Troop Movements into Russia

The United States plans to consult with Ukrainian military officials to gain clarity on recent incursions into Russian territory

World » Russia | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 09:38

Intense Battles in Kursk: Ukrainian Forces Surround Sudzha and Down Russian Helicopter

Russian military correspondents are reporting that Ukrainian forces have taken control of a strategic gas pipeline in the Kursk region.

World » Ukraine | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 09:22

Russia Demands International Condemnation of Ukrainian Attacks on Kursk Region

Russia has called on the international community "to strongly condemn the Kyiv regime's criminal attacks on Russian territory"

World » Russia | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 17:50
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

76,000 Evacuated as Ukrainian Troops Push into Russia's Kursk Region

Over 76,000 people have been evacuated from areas bordering Ukraine in Russia's Kursk region

World » Russia | August 10, 2024, Saturday // 22:42

US Was Unaware of Ukrainian Troop Movements into Russia

The United States plans to consult with Ukrainian military officials to gain clarity on recent incursions into Russian territory

World » Russia | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 09:38

Russia Demands International Condemnation of Ukrainian Attacks on Kursk Region

Russia has called on the international community "to strongly condemn the Kyiv regime's criminal attacks on Russian territory"

World » Russia | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 17:50

Russia's New Stealth Bomber: A Costly Venture with Doubtful Promises

Russia is developing its most technically advanced combat aircraft to date

World » Russia | August 7, 2024, Wednesday // 07:21

US Celebrates Release of Gershkovich and Whelan as Largest Prisoner Exchange Since the Cold War Concludes

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed journalist Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan, who landed in the US after their release in a major prisoner swap with Russia

World » Russia | August 2, 2024, Friday // 09:15

Russia and US Set for Massive Prisoner Exchange, Including Journalists and Marines

Russia is set to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan in a major prisoner swap with the US

World » Russia | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 16:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria