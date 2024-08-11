Zelensky Confirms Ukrainian Offensive in Russia's Kursk Region
Russian chess player Amina Abakarova has been disqualified for attempting to poison her opponent during the Dagestan championship, according to Sazhid Sazhidov, the Minister of Sports of the Republic.
Official reports indicate that Abakarova contaminated the chess table with mercury before her match against Umayganat Osmanova. During the game, the European champion began to feel unwell, prompting the intervention of medical personnel. The match was halted, but fortunately, no one else was harmed.
Sazhidov expressed his shock, stating, "Like many, I am bewildered by what has happened. The motives behind the actions of such an experienced athlete as Amina Abakarova are incomprehensible to me. Her actions could have resulted in a tragic outcome, endangering the lives of everyone in the chess room, including herself."
Andrey Filatov, president of the Russian Chess Federation, announced that Abakarova has been suspended from all competitions under the organization's jurisdiction, pending criminal proceedings against her.
