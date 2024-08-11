Levs to Euros: Political Uncertainty in Bulgaria Unlikely to Halt Currency Transition

While Bulgaria Changes the Currency, Fuels and Cigarettes Will Be Only in Euros
With Bulgaria set to adopt the euro, a transitional period will begin, during which prices for goods and services will be displayed in both levs and euros
HOT: » Stephan Komandarev for Novinite: God Willing, More and More Quality Bulgarian Films Will Be Made
The Bulgarian Parliament has approved the regulations for replacing the lev with the euro, even though Bulgaria has not yet met the criteria for joining the Eurozone. The process for the currency transition is now outlined, despite the country's current political challenges. Preslav Kitipov, chairman of the Association "Institute of Certified Financial Consultants," and financial consultant Deyan Vasilev discussed the matter on NOVA NEWS.
Kitipov emphasized the law's importance for consumers, as it dictates how prices will be listed and the timeframe for exchanging levs for euros. These rules will help guide the public through the transition to the new currency.
Vasilev noted that inflation in Bulgaria is expected to stabilize by the end of the year. He also mentioned that, despite the ongoing difficulties in forming a regular government, Bulgaria has been technically preparing for the currency conversion for many years.
Vasilev added that, despite the political situation, the economy is performing well. He expressed confidence that institutions can effectively manage this technical transition to the euro.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
With Bulgaria set to adopt the euro, a transitional period will begin, during which prices for goods and services will be displayed in both levs and euros
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) anticipates a gradual slowdown in annual inflation during the second half of the year, as outlined in Issue 2 of its quarterly publication
Political instability is hindering Bulgaria's progress toward joining the Eurozone
Approximately 10 billion leva from the gray economy, including bribes, tax evasion, and other illicit activities, must be clarified before Bulgaria adopts the euro
Over 407,000 individuals in Bulgaria have turned to digital assets for investment
Moody's has projected that Bulgaria will join the Eurozone by the beginning of 2026
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU