Russian Border Regions Under Counter-Terrorist Regime as Ukraine Advances

World » UKRAINE | August 10, 2024, Saturday // 08:21
Russian authorities have implemented a counter-terrorist operation regime in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions due to an elevated threat of sabotage and terrorism linked to Ukraine. These regions, which border Ukraine, have seen increased concerns over security as Ukrainian forces advance in the Kursk region.

Under this regime, special measures and restrictions are permitted, including document checks, detaining individuals, travel bans in specific areas, and heightened security for maintaining public order.

The decision to enforce these measures comes as the Russian government responds to what it perceives as an escalating threat from Ukraine, particularly in the border areas.

