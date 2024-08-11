Russian Border Regions Under Counter-Terrorist Regime as Ukraine Advances
Russian authorities have implemented a counter-terrorist operation regime in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions due to an elevated threat of sabotage and terrorism linked to Ukraine. These regions, which border Ukraine, have seen increased concerns over security as Ukrainian forces advance in the Kursk region.
Under this regime, special measures and restrictions are permitted, including document checks, detaining individuals, travel bans in specific areas, and heightened security for maintaining public order.
The decision to enforce these measures comes as the Russian government responds to what it perceives as an escalating threat from Ukraine, particularly in the border areas.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Zelensky Confirms Ukrainian Offensive in Russia's Kursk Region
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed the entry of Ukrainian forces into Russia's southern Kursk region
Ukrainian Forces Capture Key Gazprom Site in Kursk Region: Major Strategic Win
Recent evidence indicates that the distributor of Russian gas to Europe located in Sudzha in Kursk Oblast is now under Ukrainian control
Major Loss for Russia: Up to 500 Soldiers Killed in Ukrainian Surprise Assault (VIDEO)
A Russian military convoy was destroyed near the town of Rylsk, located in the Kursk region, resulting in significant casualties
Russian Airstrike Targets Supermarket in Donetsk Region, Two Dead and 17 Injured
Russia carried out an airstrike on a large supermarket in Kostyantynivka, a town in the Donetsk region
Russia Declares Emergency in Kursk as Ukrainian Offensives Intensify
Russia has declared a state of emergency in the Kursk region due to escalating Ukrainian offensives
Kursk Region on the Brink: Ukrainian Offensive and Drone Strikes Deepen Russia’s Crisis
The Ukrainian armed forces launched a significant military operation in the southwestern part of Russia’s Kursk region on August 6