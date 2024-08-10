Controversy to Glory: Imane Khelif Wins Gold in Paris and Makes History as Algeria's First Female Olympic Boxing Champion

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif made history by winning gold in Paris, becoming the first female Olympic boxing champion from an African nation. Her victory in the women’s 66kg boxing tournament came after a contentious final against China's Yang Liu, where Khelif secured the win by unanimous decision on points.

Throughout the match, Khelif's compatriots filled the arena with chants of her name, creating an electrifying atmosphere. Despite the efforts of the 32-year-old Asian boxer to counter, Khelif’s punches were more precise and powerful, ultimately leading her to victory. On Tuesday, Khelif advanced to the final after defeating Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng in the semi-finals.

This victory marks a significant milestone in Algerian sports history, as it is the seventh Olympic boxing medal for the nation and the first since 2000. It also stands as the inaugural Olympic medal for Algeria in women’s boxing.

Earlier in the tournament, Khelif won her opening bout when Italy's Angela Carini withdrew from the match in tears just 46 seconds into the first round, citing the force of Khelif's punches. It was later revealed that Carini would receive a payout equivalent to that of an Olympic champion.

Khelif’s participation in the Olympics had been surrounded by controversy regarding her gender, but her triumph in Paris has cemented her place in the sport’s history.