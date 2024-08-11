Recent evidence indicates that the distributor of Russian gas to Europe located in Sudzha in Kursk Oblast is now under Ukrainian control. Ukrainian forces released a video confirming that the Gazprom strategic site is managed by the 99th mechanized battalion of the 61st independent steppe brigade. The footage highlights that private homes in Sudzha remain intact, underscoring the Ukrainian military's emphasis on minimizing civilian damage compared to its Russian counterparts.

Ukrainian Armed Forces took under control the town of Sudzha in the Kursk Republic, as well as the strategic Gazprom facility. pic.twitter.com/iD0TbhYRiE — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) August 9, 2024

Sudzha was effectively encircled by August 7, with reports of Russian soldiers surrendering to Ukrainian forces amid ongoing combat within the city. Some analyses suggest that the Ukrainian assault on the Kursk region might have been a diversion intended to distract Russian troops from the Kharkiv front. This strategy appears to align with the rapid advances and operational successes of the Ukrainian forces, reminiscent of their autumn counteroffensive in 2022. Since then, the conflict has generally proceeded at a slower pace concerning front-line movement.

The city of Sudzha serves as the final distribution point for Russian gas on Russian soil. European Union foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano recently stated that the Union views the Ukrainian attack as legitimate. This position reflects a shift in European support towards Ukraine, allowing greater flexibility in their actions against the aggressor. Social media in Ukraine is abuzz with comments celebrating their country's audacious strike into the territory of a nuclear power.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have attempted to counter the impact of the Sudzha invasion by launching several attacks in the Pokrov and Kharkiv regions. Russian military commentators have noted with irony that while Ukrainian troops advance in the Kursk region, Russian forces are engaged in counteroffensive actions, focusing on Vovchansk and Kupyansk instead of defending their homeland.