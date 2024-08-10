Tusk Warns: Hungary’s Schengen Exclusion Could Lead to EU Exit

August 10, 2024, Saturday
Bulgaria: Tusk Warns: Hungary's Schengen Exclusion Could Lead to EU Exit

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned on Friday that Hungary’s potential expulsion from the Schengen area could lead to its departure from the European Union as well. Speaking at a press conference, Tusk advised caution regarding the exclusion of any EU member state. “Exclusion from Schengen would be the start of Hungary's exit from the European Union too. We should be careful about excluding countries from the EU,” he cautioned, as reported by Polish TV news channel TVP Info.

This warning follows a recent call from 67 European Parliament members urging European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to impose stricter measures on Hungary. The push comes after Hungary decided unilaterally to ease visa requirements for citizens of Russia and Belarus.

Tusk also highlighted that Hungary is not the only EU country issuing visas to Russian and Belarusian nationals. “It appears that European law may have been violated. However, Hungary is not the only country that issues visas to Belarusians and Russians,” he added.

