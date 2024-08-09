Sunny Weekend Ahead, With Temperatures Rising Next Week

The weather for the weekend is set to be predominantly sunny. Tonight, clear skies will dominate, though Central and Eastern Bulgaria might see some temporary cloud cover. In these regions, there could be occasional rain and thunderstorms, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

On Saturday, expect a light wind from the west-northwest, shifting to the north-northeast and intensifying to a moderate breeze throughout the day. High temperatures are predicted to range from 31° to 36°, with Sofia experiencing around 31°.

Along the Black Sea, sunny conditions are anticipated, though the northern coast may experience increased cloudiness and sporadic showers or thunderstorms. The wind will be light, mainly from the east-northeast, and temperatures will vary between 27° and 31°. Sea temperatures are around 26°-27°, with sea conditions ranging from 2 to 3 points in the southern areas after noon.

In the mountains, expect mostly sunny weather. However, significant cumulus clouds will form over the eastern part of the country, bringing possible showers and thunderstorms. A moderate northerly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be about 25° at 1200 meters and around 17° at 2000 meters.

For Sunday and Monday, mostly sunny conditions will persist. The wind will remain light, though on Sunday, it will still be moderate in Eastern Bulgaria, coming from the north-northeast. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly.