Major Loss for Russia: Up to 500 Soldiers Killed in Ukrainian Surprise Assault (VIDEO)

A Russian military convoy was destroyed near the town of Rylsk, located in the Kursk region, resulting in significant casualties. The Belarusian channel NEXTA estimates that between 200 and 490 Russian soldiers may have been killed in the attack. The convoy included 14 military trucks, each capable of carrying up to 35 fully equipped soldiers, all of which were reportedly destroyed in the strike. It is believed that the soldiers killed were regular Russian troops, not mercenaries. If these numbers are accurate, this would represent one of the most significant single losses for the Russian military since the war began in February 2022.

BREAKING:



Nearly 100 Russian soldiers killed.



The Ukrainian Army has obliterated a Russian military column of 12 trucks bringing infantry reinforcements to the Russian Kursk region in an attempt to stop the Ukrainian invasion.



They were ambushed in the Rylsky district. pic.twitter.com/DAlLq6w18g — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 9, 2024

The shelling occurred during the night of August 8-9, 2024, near the village of Oktyabrskoye, just eight kilometers from Rylsk. The convoy was reportedly sent to counter a Ukrainian offensive currently underway in the Kursk region. Ukrainian forces have launched quick strikes on Russian territory in the past, but the scale and speed of this operation are unprecedented. The Ukrainian 80th Airborne Assault Brigade, one of the best-equipped and fastest units in their military, is reported to be involved in the fighting in the Kursk region.

The current Ukrainian operation differs from previous raids in that it appears to involve a more sustained effort to expand the front and penetrate deeper into Russian territory. At least three Ukrainian brigades are involved, including the 22nd and 88th mechanized brigades, along with the 80th Airborne Assault Brigade. According to Forbes, this operation could be more than just a raid; it could signify an actual invasion of Russian territory, challenging the Russian military's ability to maintain its offensive in the Kharkiv region and Donbas.

On August 6, Ukrainian forces crossed the Russian border, quickly capturing several settlements and continuing their advance. The Institute for the Study of War suggests that the Russian response may include delaying their offensive in the Kharkiv region to divert resources to the Kursk region. In addition to the ground offensive, Ukrainian drones reportedly shot down two Russian military helicopters over the Kursk region, aiming to secure control over the airspace to protect their advancing units from aerial attacks.

The success of this Ukrainian operation remains uncertain, as it is unclear what the ultimate goals of the offensive are. The Ukrainian side has remained silent about the situation in the Kursk direction, unlike the Russian side. As more Russian forces arrive in the region, the initially rapid Ukrainian advance may slow, leading to fierce fighting around Kursk. Reaching Sudzha, where Russian forces are less concentrated, could be a critical objective for the Ukrainian operation. However, the level of coordination with Western governments, which have been supporting Ukraine with equipment and loans, is still unknown.