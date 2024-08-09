Karlos Nasar Makes Olympic History: Two World Records and Gold for Bulgaria!

Sports | August 9, 2024, Friday // 19:40
Bulgaria: Karlos Nasar Makes Olympic History: Two World Records and Gold for Bulgaria! @Jordan Petkov, Bulgarian Olympic Committee

Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar claimed the Olympic gold medal in the 89 kg weightlifting category at the Paris 2024 Games, delivering a stunning performance that saw him shatter two world records. The 20-year-old Bulgarian lifted a total of 404 kilograms, surpassing the previous world record by eight kilograms. Nasar’s flawless display included three successful clean and jerk attempts, with a final lift of 180 kilograms, followed by an impressive 224 kg in the clean and jerk, setting a new benchmark.

Colombian Yeison López secured the silver medal, trailing Nasar by 14 kilograms with a total lift of 390 kg. Italy’s Antonino Pizzolato took bronze, lifting a total of 384 kg.

In the clean and jerk, Nasar opened with a lift of 213 kilograms, immediately breaking the Olympic record. This lift secured his gold medal, as none of his competitors could match his performance. Nassar then pushed further, successfully breaking the world record with his second attempt, leaving his third lift unnecessary as he celebrated his historic achievement.

Nasar’s victory marks Bulgaria's first Olympic gold since 2004, when Milen Dobrev triumphed in Athens. This win comes just days after Bozhidar Andreev earned a bronze medal for Bulgaria in the 73 kg category, marking the country's first weightlifting medal since London 2012, when Milka Maneva later received a silver medal.

Weightlifting has proven to be Bulgaria's second most successful sport at the Olympics, with a total of 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze medals, trailing only behind wrestling. Nasar's victory is Bulgaria's second gold medal in Paris, following Semen Novikov's success in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Final standings for the men’s 89 kg weightlifting category:

  1. Karlos Nasar (Bulgaria) – 404 kg (180 kg in clean and jerk; 224 kg in clean and jerk, world record)
  2. Yeison López (Colombia) – 390 kg (180 kg and 210 kg)
  3. Antonino Pizzolato (Italy) – 384 kg (172 kg and 212 kg)

Bulgaria's 12th Olympic weightlifting champion, Karlos Nasar, expressed his immense joy after clinching the historic gold medal at the Paris 2024 Games.

"I feel incredible. I made a promise, took on that responsibility, and the outcome is just amazing. Perhaps I could have pushed further, but what I achieved was enough for a gold medal and a world record. We thrilled the crowd, which was packed with Bulgarians, and it truly filled my heart.

Nothing happens by chance. God orchestrated everything in a way that even if I had tried, I couldn't have planned it better. I never imagined things would unfold like this.

I wish good health to all the Bulgarians who supported me. My deepest thanks and love to everyone who helped me along the way, and there were many. From now on, we're going after every gold medal,Nasar told BNT.

