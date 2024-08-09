Bulgaria’s Rhythmic Gymnastics Ensemble Qualifies for Paris 2024 Final with Top Score

The Bulgarian rhythmic gymnastics ensemble has secured a spot in the all-around final at the XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris. The team, consisting of Magdalina Minevska, Sofia Ivanova, Kamelia Petrova, Rachel Stoyanov, and Margarita Vasileva, delivered impressive performances in their two routines during today’s qualification. They accumulated 70.400 points overall, with 37.700 points for their five hoops routine and 32.700 points for their three ribbons and two balls performance. This score placed them ahead of the Italian team, which scored 69.350 points, and the Ukrainian ensemble, which earned 68.950 points.

In their routine with five hoops, the Bulgarians were highly praised, receiving 21.700 points for difficulty, 8.500 for artistry, and 7.500 for performance. Although their second routine with three ribbons and two balls had some minor errors, they managed to score 32.700 points, which included 17.800 for difficulty, 8.300 for artistry, and 6.600 for performance.

Three years ago, the Bulgarian team won gold in Tokyo, achieving the first Olympic title in the history of Bulgarian rhythmic gymnastics. The current team aims to replicate this success. Fourteen teams competed in the qualification, with the top eight advancing to tomorrow's final, where the competition will reset.

The Chinese team opened the competition with a strong performance, though they had some inaccuracies, scoring 35.500 points. They are the second-place finishers from the World Championships in Valencia 2023. Azerbaijan’s team followed with a lyrical routine, earning 33.850 points. Ukraine delivered a passionate performance but faced issues with synchronization and dropped a device, resulting in a high score of 35.450 points.

Germany’s team, led by Kamelia Dunavska, performed a tango with some errors, scoring 33.700 points. Mexico’s ensemble faced difficulties, scoring 29.700 points due to equipment issues. The French team impressed with a dynamic performance, earning 36.600 points. Brazil scored 35.950 points with a vibrant routine, while Spain struggled with a performance error, ending up with 30.100 points.

The Bulgarian team’s final performance was notably strong. They received 32.700 points for their routine with ribbons and balls, demonstrating impressive skill and concentration. Despite some challenges, the Bulgarians maintained their lead with a total of 70.400 points.

The qualification concluded with performances from Israel, which faced a mistake but scored 35.250 points, and the Australian team, which earned 31.400 points. Italy’s team, initially leading, faced issues in their final routine and dropped to second place, allowing Bulgaria to take the top spot. The final competition will see the teams starting from scratch, with only one set of medals awarded for the all-around.