Original Panagyurishte Treasure Returns Home for 75th Anniversary Display

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | August 9, 2024, Friday // 14:01
Bulgaria: Original Panagyurishte Treasure Returns Home for 75th Anniversary Display

The original Panagyurishte Gold Treasure has made its return to Panagyurishte, Bulgaria, where it will be on display at the Historical Museum until September 10. Residents and visitors of the city have the opportunity to view the treasure in a specially designed vault hall that meets the highest international standards for museum exhibits.

The Panagyurishte Treasure, dating back to the late 4th and early 3rd centuries BC, was carefully transported in three fireproof boxes. This year marks the 75th anniversary of its discovery, which occurred in 1949 when the Dejkovi brothers stumbled upon the nine gold objects, weighing just over 6 kilograms, while digging for clay near Panagyurishte.

To celebrate the occasion, various events highlighting Thracian culture, martial arts, and wine will be organized, according to Panagyurishte's mayor, Zhelyazko Gagov.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Panagyurishte, treasure, museum

Related Articles:

Archaeological Exhibition: 105 Years Since The Discovery Of The Necropolis In Trebenishte

A temporary exhibition titled: “Trebenishte" - 105 years since the discovery of the necropolis at Trebenishte 1918 – 2023”, can be visited until March 24, 2024

Society » Culture | February 4, 2024, Sunday // 14:00

Bulgarian History: 147 since the April Uprising

According to tradition, there will be reenactments of the April Uprising, which marked the beginning of the Bulgarian liberation movement, at the historical sites

Society » Culture | May 1, 2023, Monday // 10:48

Bulgaria: A Student was found Dead in front of his Home in Panagyurishte

A 17-year-old student from a Plovdiv school was found dead in front of his home in the town of Panagyurishte

Crime | April 26, 2023, Wednesday // 09:40

Bulgaria: The Extinguishing of the large Forest Fire near Panagyurishte Continues

Extinguishing the fire in the forest massif between the villages of Levski and Elshtitsa near Panagyurishte continued until late last night

Society » Incidents | August 9, 2022, Tuesday // 08:34

Bulgarians and Brits Save Remains of a Roman Fortress after Raids from Treasure-Hunters

Archaeologists from the Ruse Historical Museum have established treasure-hunters raids during their field studies of the Roman fortress Trimammium

Society » Archaeology | July 24, 2022, Sunday // 12:09

Harry Potter Fans Can now Visit the Hogwarts Museum in London

Anyone will be able to view the authentic details filmed in the movie saga.

Business » Tourism | February 28, 2020, Friday // 13:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Archaeology

Ancient Statue from Heraclea Sintica Now on Display at Petrich Museum

The statue, unearthed during excavations in Heraclea Sintica in July, is now on display at the Historical Museum in Petrich

Society » Archaeology | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 08:11

Bulgaria: Roman-Era Sarcophagus Discovered on Varna Beach

An ancient sarcophagus from the Roman era was accidentally discovered on the beach near the Varna resort of Sts Constantine and Helena

Society » Archaeology | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 15:19

The National Archaeological Institute's July exhibit is a Middle Chalcolithic Ceramic Zoomorphic Vessel

A ceramic zoomorphic vessel dated to the Middle Chalcolithic is the July exhibit of the month of the National Archaeological Institute with Museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (NAIM-BAS), the museum said.

Society » Archaeology | July 18, 2024, Thursday // 15:05

Bulgarian Archaeologists Suggest Heraclea Sintica Statue Represents Deified Leader, Not Hermes

A recently uncovered marble statue in Heraclea Sintika, near the Rupite region in Bulgaria, has drawn significant attention, particularly regarding its identity.

Society » Archaeology | July 14, 2024, Sunday // 08:13

A Rare and Valuable Ring has been Found at the Kokalyanski Urvich Fortress' citadel

A rare and valuable ring has been found during the National History Museum's (NIM) regular archaeological excavations at the Kokalyanski Urvich Fortress' citadel.

Society » Archaeology | July 11, 2024, Thursday // 18:24

Cultural Buzz: Bulgaria's Hermes Statue Captures Global Attention

A remarkable statue of the god Hermes has been unearthed during excavations at the archaeological site of Heraclea Sintica near Petrich

Society » Archaeology | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 10:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria