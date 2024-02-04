Original Panagyurishte Treasure Returns Home for 75th Anniversary Display

The original Panagyurishte Gold Treasure has made its return to Panagyurishte, Bulgaria, where it will be on display at the Historical Museum until September 10. Residents and visitors of the city have the opportunity to view the treasure in a specially designed vault hall that meets the highest international standards for museum exhibits.

The Panagyurishte Treasure, dating back to the late 4th and early 3rd centuries BC, was carefully transported in three fireproof boxes. This year marks the 75th anniversary of its discovery, which occurred in 1949 when the Dejkovi brothers stumbled upon the nine gold objects, weighing just over 6 kilograms, while digging for clay near Panagyurishte.

To celebrate the occasion, various events highlighting Thracian culture, martial arts, and wine will be organized, according to Panagyurishte's mayor, Zhelyazko Gagov.