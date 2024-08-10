Russian Airstrike Targets Supermarket in Donetsk Region, Two Dead and 17 Injured

Russia carried out an airstrike on a large supermarket in Kostyantynivka, a town in the Donetsk region, located several kilometers from the front lines.

According to Vadim Filashkin, the chairman of the Donetsk regional state administration, the attack resulted in two fatalities and 17 injuries. He described the incident as another act of terrorism by Russia.

Authorities are still assessing the full impact of the shelling, with police and rescue teams present at the scene.

The administration of President Volodymyr Zelensky also condemned the attack. Andrii Yermak, head of the presidential office, called it yet another example of Russia's terror against civilians, emphasizing that Russia should face full retribution for its actions.

