High-Speed Porsche Crash Shakes Sofia’s "Studentski Grad" District

August 9, 2024, Friday
Bulgaria: High-Speed Porsche Crash Shakes Sofia’s "Studentski Grad" District @Facebook group "Катастрофи в София"

A serious accident occurred last night in Sofia's "Studentski Grad" district, involving a Porsche. Witnesses shared details of the incident on social media, with Boris Ivanov explaining, "There was a crash near UNSS. The driver accelerated at the traffic light and lost control of the car."

Others expressed their concerns, with Nadezhda Doycheva noting, "It's fortunate that it wasn't as severe as the Semerdzhiev accident," and Plamen Parvanov voicing his frustration: "He almost killed two people! How long will the Ministry of Internal Affairs tolerate this?"

Diana Rusinova, a traffic expert from the European Center for Transport Policies, also commented on the situation. She pointed out that the proximity of the accident to a pedestrian path is particularly concerning, though she noted there is no information about any casualties at this time.

