Bulgaria's Bilyana Dudova Secures Dominant Victory in Paris 2024 Wrestling Opener

Sports | August 9, 2024, Friday // 13:35
Bilyana Dudova kicked off her campaign at the Paris 2024 Olympic wrestling tournament with an impressive 8-3 victory over Sweden's Sara Lindborg in the 62kg category. The match began on a tense note, as Lindborg's aggressive approach led to an illegal blow to Dudova's head within the first minute. The referee issued a verbal warning to the Swede, setting the tone for a physically intense contest.

With 4:30 remaining in the first period, Dudova was cautioned for passivity, and Lindborg was required to attack within 30 seconds. However, Dudova defended effectively, earning a point and then capitalizing on her position to take a 3-0 lead by the end of the first part of the match.

As the clock wound down to two minutes, Dudova received another warning for passivity, which allowed Lindborg to gain a point, narrowing the score to 3-1. Despite the pressure, Dudova maintained her composure, though another caution for improper handling further tightened the gap to 3-2.

In a pivotal moment, Lindborg attempted a low attack on Dudova’s legs, but the Bulgarian countered skillfully, executing a spin that earned her four points and extended her lead to 7-2. Lindborg responded by pushing Dudova out of bounds, adding another point to her tally, making it 7-3. The Swedish team contested the call, but the judges upheld the decision, awarding Dudova an additional point, sealing her 8-3 victory.

Dudova, a world champion from Oslo 2021 in the 59kg category and a silver medalist at the 2018 World Championships in Budapest in the 57kg division, showcased her experience and resilience. At the 2023 World Championships in Belgrade, competing in her current weight class, she finished in fifth place. Dudova is also a four-time European champion, having won titles in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021.

Sara Lindborg, 26, from Sweden, achieved her best result with a fifth-place finish at the 2021 World Championships in Oslo in the non-Olympic 59kg category. In the 62kg division, her highest ranking was eighth at the World Championships in Belgrade in 2022, with a 17th-place finish at the same event in 2023.

