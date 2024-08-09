Sofia Mayor Terziev Announces 10 New Metro Stations to Be Completed by 2027

Sofia is set to see the completion of ten new metro stations by 2027, according to an announcement from Mayor Vasil Terziev. During a recent inspection of the metro extension project, Terziev highlighted that the new stations will significantly enhance the city’s public transport system.

The mayor emphasized that these ten new stations are expected to handle 46% of the city's daily passenger flow. He expressed satisfaction with the current progress, noting that the construction is proceeding as planned. Terziev, along with Stoyan Bratoev, the executive director of "Metropolitan," reviewed the progress and confirmed that all aspects of the project are on track.

The new stations will include three located on the "Poduene" route, six stations along the railway station "Slatina" near Tsarigradsko Shose, and one on Pancho Vladigerov Blvd. along the "Slivnitsa-Obelya" line.

The extensions of Line 3, from "Slatina" to "Tsarigradsko Shose," and the "Slivnitsa-Obelya" line are progressing according to schedule. Terziev mentioned that there will be numerous milestones to celebrate in 2026 and 2027 as these projects reach completion.