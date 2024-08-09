Who Is Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva? Bulgaria's New Acting Prime Minister

Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva, who has served as Deputy Manager of the Audit Chamber, has been appointed by President Rumen Radev as the new acting Prime Minister. Grancharova-Kozhareva's career with the Audit Chamber began in 2015, where she has held various prominent roles, including several terms as deputy chairperson.

In 2023, Grancharova-Kozhareva was appointed as the acting chair of the Audit Chamber following the unexpected dismissal of Tsvetan Tsvetkov by the 48th National Assembly. On June 22, 2023, the Constitutional Court ruled that Tsvetkov’s dismissal was unconstitutional. During an interview with BNT on July 10, 2023, Grancharova-Kozhareva confirmed that Tsvetkov would not be reinstated, noting that her term was extended until a new leader could be elected.

Born on April 9, Grancharova-Kozhareva earned a Master’s degree in "Accounting and Control" from the D.A. Tsenov Academy of Economics in Svishtov. Her professional journey includes a variety of roles such as head of the Audit Department, where she was involved in financial audits, compliance audits, and performance audits. She has also led the development of compliance audits within the Manual for Internationally Recognized Auditing Standards and Audit Activity of the Audit Chamber.

Grancharova-Kozhareva's extensive experience includes roles such as chief expert at the National Revenue Agency, manager at CIBANK AD, deputy chief accountant at Bulgargaz, and various positions at TS Bank AD and DZI. In 2015, she was elected Deputy Chairman of the Audit Chamber by the National Assembly, where she oversaw financial audits, compliance, and performance audits, including those related to European Union funds.

She has also been active in international professional organizations, such as the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), the European Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (EUROSAI), and the Contact Committee of the Heads of SAIs and the ESC. Grancharova-Kozhareva was elected acting chairman of the Audit Chamber on January 20, 2023, and was confirmed in this role until July 7, 2023, when Dimitar Glavchev was elected as the new chairman. She will serve as the acting chairman until Glavchev's appointment as interim prime minister on April 8, 2024.