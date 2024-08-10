Russia Declares Emergency in Kursk as Ukrainian Offensives Intensify

Russia has declared a state of emergency in the Kursk region due to escalating Ukrainian offensives, according to Politico. Acting Governor Alexei Smirnov announced via Telegram that the emergency measures took effect on August 7, aiming to address the impact of enemy forces entering the region.

Clashes with Ukrainian troops began on Tuesday, prompting Russian President Vladimir Putin to label the attack as a "large-scale provocation." Despite global apprehension that this could heighten tensions, the European Union has affirmed Ukraine’s right to defend itself, even by targeting Russian territory, as stated by EC spokesman Peter Stano. He emphasized that Ukraine's defensive actions are legitimate under international law.

In response to the situation, the White House plans to engage with Ukrainian military officials to better understand their objectives. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre indicated that efforts are underway to ensure Ukraine receives the necessary support to defend itself against Russian aggression.

Military analysts suggest that the advancing Ukrainian forces could potentially result in Russia losing up to 25 percent of the Kursk region's territory. Additionally, Russian authorities in the city of Lipetsk, located 200 kilometers from Ukraine, have also declared a state of emergency due to a significant drone attack that occurred overnight.

The Ukrainian General Staff confirmed an attack on a military airport near Lipetsk, which ignited a fire and led to the evacuation of over 400 households. Governor Igor Artamonov reported that four nearby villages were evacuated following the emergency declaration. The drone strike, described as massive, resulted in injuries and caused a powerful explosion at the airport, which reportedly triggered a chain reaction and a subsequent fire.

The Ukrainian General Staff stated that the drone attack targeted a warehouse containing aviation bombs and other facilities at the Lipetsk airport, where Russian Su-34, Su-35, and MiG-31 fighters are stationed. An anonymous military source indicated that the goal is to dismantle the Russian air force's logistical and technical capabilities to hinder their ability to bomb Ukrainian cities.

This incident follows Ukrainian forces’ entry into the Kursk region on Tuesday, a development described by the Russian General Staff as a surprise attack involving over a thousand Ukrainian soldiers and numerous armored vehicles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted at the operation in a recent address, suggesting the Ukrainian military is adept at delivering unexpected strikes.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian General Staff reported attacks on several radar stations in the occupied Donetsk region, including Russia's advanced S-350 air defense system. Russian authorities have also reported a drone attack in the Belgorod region near the border, which caused material damage but no injuries. Additionally, drone attacks were reported in Sevastopol on the annexed Crimean peninsula, while Russia continued its own drone attacks against Ukraine overnight.