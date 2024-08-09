"I hope I've brought a lot of joy to the Bulgarian people. I know Bulgaria has a strong appreciation for Russians, but I hope they will also come to appreciate Ukrainians," said Semen Novikov, the Ukrainian-born wrestler who clinched Bulgaria's first Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games. Novikov secured the title in the 82 kg category of classical wrestling with a victory over Iran's Alireza Azizkhoon Mohmadipiani.

In an interview with BNT, Novikov expressed his gratitude and revealed his connection to Bulgarian culture. “I know the national anthem quite well—I've heard it at European events,” he noted, even reciting a part of it in anticipation of the medal ceremony.

Novikov also took the opportunity to thank his parents, who still reside in Ukraine. Born in Kharkiv in 1997, he began wrestling at the age of six, inspired by a family friend who was also his coach.

In 2020, while competing for Ukraine, Novikov achieved the European championship title in the 87 kg category. However, he missed out on the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021 due to the selection of Zhan Beleniuk, who took the spot. This decision led to tensions between Novikov and Beleniuk, with speculation that Novikov might switch allegiance to Bulgaria to settle the rivalry on the international stage.

After the Olympics, Novikov faced criticism for participating in a tournament in Krasnodar, Russia, a country in conflict with Ukraine. His photograph with Russian heavyweight champion Aleksandr Karelin drew particular ire. Novikov defended the photo, stating he was simply meeting his idol.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Novikov moved to Bulgaria, where he was granted Bulgarian citizenship. At the 2023 European Championships in Zagreb, he won a bronze medal for Bulgaria in the 87 kg classical wrestling category and was named the top athlete by the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation for the same year.