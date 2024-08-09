Bulgarian Bozhidar Andreev Announces Retirement After Winning Olympic Bronze Medal

Bozhidar Andreev has announced his decision to retire from competitive weightlifting, following his success at the Olympic Games in Paris. Andreev, who secured a bronze medal in the 73-kilogram weight category, has fulfilled his long-held goal with this achievement.

In his second Olympic appearance, the Bulgarian athlete lifted a total of 344 kilograms, comprising 154 kilograms in the snatch and 190 kilograms in the clean and jerk. This performance earned him a place on the podium and marked Bulgaria's first Olympic medal in weightlifting in two decades.

“I’m feeling great about this result. Every kilogram was carefully measured. Although I could have lifted more, my primary goal was to win a medal. Achieving six successful attempts was no accident,” Andreev remarked. He expressed gratitude to his coaches and supporters, acknowledging that the success was a collective effort. Despite the physical pain that comes with the sport, he emphasized the importance of mental stability in overcoming challenges.

Reflecting on his journey, Andreev revealed that he contemplated retiring after the last Olympics due to difficulties, including a shoulder injury sustained shortly before the Tokyo Games. However, he was determined to fulfill his promise of winning an Olympic medal, which motivated him to persevere.

With this milestone achieved, Andreev is now considering stepping away from the sport. “For now, this feels like the end of my competitive career. I’m planning a significant break, which could last for years. I think it’s time for the younger generation to take the lead,” he stated. Although he has not yet decided whether he will pursue coaching, Andreev is focused on taking time off and reflecting on his future.